Ной Ной
Музыка из фильма «Ной» (2014)
Noah Ной 2014 / США
Noah (Music from the Motion Picture)
Noah (Music from the Motion Picture) 23 композиции. Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 In the Beginning,There Was Nothing Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 4:08
2 The World Was Filled With Violence Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 1:30
3 The End of All Flesh Is Before Me Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 2:14
4 Sweet Savour Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 4:27
5 The Fallen Ones Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 3:57
6 For Seasons, And For Days, And Years Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 2:25
7 Make Thee an Ark Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 5:09
8 Every Creeping Thing That Creeps Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 5:46
9 I Will Destroy Them Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 2:53
10 Flesh of My Flesh Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 1:43
11 The Wickedness of Man Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 1:39
12 In Sorrow Thou Shalt Bring Forth Children Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 3:55
13 Your Eyes Shall Be Opened, And Ye Shall Be As Gods Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 2:24
14 The Flood Waters Were Upon the World Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 3:01
15 By Man Shall His Blood Be Shed Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 3:33
16 The Judgement of Man Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 2:45
17 The Spirit of the Creator Moved Upon the Face of the Waters Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 3:00
18 Forty Days and Nights Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 3:20
19 What Is This That Thou Hast Done? Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 2:11
20 The Fear and the Dread of You Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 4:23
21 And He Remembered Noah Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 4:18
22 Day and Night Shall Not Cease Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 5:49
