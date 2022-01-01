|1
|In the Beginning,There Was Nothing
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|4:08
|2
|The World Was Filled With Violence
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|1:30
|3
|The End of All Flesh Is Before Me
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|2:14
|4
|Sweet Savour
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|4:27
|5
|The Fallen Ones
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|3:57
|6
|For Seasons, And For Days, And Years
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|2:25
|7
|Make Thee an Ark
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|5:09
|8
|Every Creeping Thing That Creeps
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|5:46
|9
|I Will Destroy Them
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|2:53
|10
|Flesh of My Flesh
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|1:43
|11
|The Wickedness of Man
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|1:39
|12
|In Sorrow Thou Shalt Bring Forth Children
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|3:55
|13
|Your Eyes Shall Be Opened, And Ye Shall Be As Gods
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|2:24
|14
|The Flood Waters Were Upon the World
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|3:01
|15
|By Man Shall His Blood Be Shed
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|3:33
|16
|The Judgement of Man
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|2:45
|17
|The Spirit of the Creator Moved Upon the Face of the Waters
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|3:00
|18
|Forty Days and Nights
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|3:20
|19
|What Is This That Thou Hast Done?
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|2:11
|20
|The Fear and the Dread of You
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|4:23
|21
|And He Remembered Noah
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|4:18
|22
|Day and Night Shall Not Cease
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|5:49