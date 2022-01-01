Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Перси Джексон и море чудовищ Перси Джексон и море чудовищ
Киноафиша Фильмы Перси Джексон и море чудовищ Музыка из фильма «Перси Джексон и море чудовищ» (2013)
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters Перси Джексон и море чудовищ 2013 / США
7.4 Оцените
31 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 5.7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Перси Джексон и море чудовищ» (2013)

Вся информация о фильме
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Andrew Lockington, Iameve
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Thalia's Story Andrew Lockington 3:42
2 Percy At The Lake Andrew Lockington 1:29
3 Colchis Bull Andrew Lockington 4:08
4 The Shield Is Gone Andrew Lockington 1:31
5 The Oracle's Prophecy Andrew Lockington 3:08
6 Cursed Blade Shall Reap Andrew Lockington 1:44
7 Wild Taxi Ride Andrew Lockington 3:26
8 Hermes Andrew Lockington 2:34
9 Hippocampus Andrew Lockington 3:35
10 Onboard the Yacht Andrew Lockington 1:39
11 Wave Conjuring Andrew Lockington 6:49
12 Sea of Monsters Andrew Lockington 2:31
13 Belly of the Beast Andrew Lockington 3:52
14 New Coordinates Andrew Lockington 2:13
15 Polyphemus Andrew Lockington 2:58
16 Thank You Brother Andrew Lockington 6:01
17 Kronos Andrew Lockington 5:08
18 Annabeth and the Fleece Andrew Lockington 2:03
19 Resurrection Andrew Lockington 3:06
20 Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters - Main Titles Andrew Lockington 3:15
21 To Feel Alive Iameve / Andrew Lockington 4:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Перси Джексон и море чудовищ» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Перси Джексон и море чудовищ» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Приложение киноафиши