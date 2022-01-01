|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Thalia's Story
|Andrew Lockington
|3:42
|2
|Percy At The Lake
|Andrew Lockington
|1:29
|3
|Colchis Bull
|Andrew Lockington
|4:08
|4
|The Shield Is Gone
|Andrew Lockington
|1:31
|5
|The Oracle's Prophecy
|Andrew Lockington
|3:08
|6
|Cursed Blade Shall Reap
|Andrew Lockington
|1:44
|7
|Wild Taxi Ride
|Andrew Lockington
|3:26
|8
|Hermes
|Andrew Lockington
|2:34
|9
|Hippocampus
|Andrew Lockington
|3:35
|10
|Onboard the Yacht
|Andrew Lockington
|1:39
|11
|Wave Conjuring
|Andrew Lockington
|6:49
|12
|Sea of Monsters
|Andrew Lockington
|2:31
|13
|Belly of the Beast
|Andrew Lockington
|3:52
|14
|New Coordinates
|Andrew Lockington
|2:13
|15
|Polyphemus
|Andrew Lockington
|2:58
|16
|Thank You Brother
|Andrew Lockington
|6:01
|17
|Kronos
|Andrew Lockington
|5:08
|18
|Annabeth and the Fleece
|Andrew Lockington
|2:03
|19
|Resurrection
|Andrew Lockington
|3:06
|20
|Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters - Main Titles
|Andrew Lockington
|3:15
|21
|To Feel Alive
|Iameve / Andrew Lockington
|4:06