Gangster Squad (Music From and Inspired By the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Джонни Мерсер, The Pied Pipers, Imelda May, The Gangster Squad Movie Band, The Gangster Squad Movie Band, Delandis, Pee Wee King, Kitty, Daisy & Lewis, Big Jay McNeely, Sharmila Guha, The Gangster Squad Movie Band, Хоги Кармайкл, Peggy Lee, St. Vincent, Delta Rae

Слушать