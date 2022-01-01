Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Охотники на гангстеров Охотники на гангстеров
Киноафиша Фильмы Охотники на гангстеров Музыка из фильма «Охотники на гангстеров» (2013)
Gangster Squad Охотники на гангстеров 2013 / США
7.3 Оцените
31 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Охотники на гангстеров» (2013)

Вся информация о фильме
Gangster Squad (Music From and Inspired By the Motion Picture)
Gangster Squad (Music From and Inspired By the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Джонни Мерсер, The Pied Pipers, Imelda May, The Gangster Squad Movie Band, The Gangster Squad Movie Band, Delandis, Pee Wee King, Kitty, Daisy & Lewis, Big Jay McNeely, Sharmila Guha, The Gangster Squad Movie Band, Хоги Кармайкл, Peggy Lee, St. Vincent, Delta Rae
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Hills of California (feat. Paul Weston and His Orchestra) Джонни Мерсер, The Pied Pipers 2:31
2 Mr. Five By Five Imelda May / Don Raye 3:00
3 Early Autumn The Gangster Squad Movie Band / Woody Herman 3:25
4 Chicken Shack Boogie The Gangster Squad Movie Band, Delandis / Amos Milburn 2:33
5 Bull Fiddle Boogie Pee Wee King / Cy Coben 2:38
6 A Little Bird Told Me Kitty, Daisy & Lewis / Paula Watson 2:33
7 Big Jay's Hop / Blow Blow Blow Big Jay McNeely 2:36
8 Chica Chica Boom Chic Sharmila Guha, The Gangster Squad Movie Band / Mack Gordon 2:24
9 Ole Buttermilk Sky Хоги Кармайкл / Jack Brooks 2:16
10 Bless You (For the Good That's In You) [feat. Mel Tormé] Peggy Lee 2:53
11 Early Autumn (feat. The Living Sisters) St. Vincent / Woody Herman 3:27
12 Bless You (For the Good That's In You) Delta Rae / Mel Tormé 2:49
Доступен список песен из фильма «Охотники на гангстеров» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Охотники на гангстеров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши