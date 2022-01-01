|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Hills of California (feat. Paul Weston and His Orchestra)
|Джонни Мерсер, The Pied Pipers
|2:31
|2
|Mr. Five By Five
|Imelda May / Don Raye
|3:00
|3
|Early Autumn
|The Gangster Squad Movie Band / Woody Herman
|3:25
|4
|Chicken Shack Boogie
|The Gangster Squad Movie Band, Delandis / Amos Milburn
|2:33
|5
|Bull Fiddle Boogie
|Pee Wee King / Cy Coben
|2:38
|6
|A Little Bird Told Me
|Kitty, Daisy & Lewis / Paula Watson
|2:33
|7
|Big Jay's Hop / Blow Blow Blow
|Big Jay McNeely
|2:36
|8
|Chica Chica Boom Chic
|Sharmila Guha, The Gangster Squad Movie Band / Mack Gordon
|2:24
|9
|Ole Buttermilk Sky
|Хоги Кармайкл / Jack Brooks
|2:16
|10
|Bless You (For the Good That's In You) [feat. Mel Tormé]
|Peggy Lee
|2:53
|11
|Early Autumn (feat. The Living Sisters)
|St. Vincent / Woody Herman
|3:27
|12
|Bless You (For the Good That's In You)
|Delta Rae / Mel Tormé
|2:49