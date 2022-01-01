|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Dead Zone (Opening Titles)
|Michael Kamen
|4:29
|2
|Coma
|Michael Kamen
|4:27
|3
|Hospital Visit
|Michael Kamen
|1:15
|4
|Ist Vision - 2nd Sight
|Michael Kamen
|1:37
|5
|Lost Love
|Michael Kamen
|1:26
|6
|Drowing Vision -Through the Ice
|Michael Kamen
|2:48
|7
|School Days
|Michael Kamen
|2:19
|8
|In the Snow - Hope
|Michael Kamen
|2:25
|9
|Alone
|Michael Kamen
|4:01
|10
|Political Death
|Michael Kamen
|2:33
|11
|Rally - Meet Your Local Candidate
|Michael Kamen
|3:58
|12
|Realisation - Destiny
|Michael Kamen
|2:18
|13
|Death of a Visionary
|Michael Kamen
|2:15
|14
|Civic Duty & Sacrifice
|Michael Kamen
|1:52
|15
|The Dead Zone
|Michael Kamen
|2:43
|16
|Coda to a Coma - The Balcony
|Michael Kamen
|2:26