Мертвая зона
The Dead Zone Мертвая зона 1983 / США
7.2 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Мертвая зона» (1983)

The Dead Zone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Dead Zone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Michael Kamen
The Dead Zone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Dead Zone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Michael Kamen
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Dead Zone (Opening Titles) Michael Kamen 4:29
2 Coma Michael Kamen 4:27
3 Hospital Visit Michael Kamen 1:15
4 Ist Vision - 2nd Sight Michael Kamen 1:37
5 Lost Love Michael Kamen 1:26
6 Drowing Vision -Through the Ice Michael Kamen 2:48
7 School Days Michael Kamen 2:19
8 In the Snow - Hope Michael Kamen 2:25
9 Alone Michael Kamen 4:01
10 Political Death Michael Kamen 2:33
11 Rally - Meet Your Local Candidate Michael Kamen 3:58
12 Realisation - Destiny Michael Kamen 2:18
13 Death of a Visionary Michael Kamen 2:15
14 Civic Duty & Sacrifice Michael Kamen 1:52
15 The Dead Zone Michael Kamen 2:43
16 Coda to a Coma - The Balcony Michael Kamen 2:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мертвая зона» (1983) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мертвая зона» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
