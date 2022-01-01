|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Thern for the Worse
|Michael Giacchino
|7:39
|2
|Get Carter
|Michael Giacchino
|4:25
|3
|Gravity of the Situation
|Michael Giacchino
|1:21
|4
|Thark Side of Barsoom
|Michael Giacchino
|2:55
|5
|Sab Than Pursues the Princess
|Michael Giacchino
|5:33
|6
|The Temple of Issus
|Michael Giacchino
|3:25
|7
|Zodanga Happened
|Michael Giacchino
|4:02
|8
|The Blue Light Special
|Michael Giacchino
|4:12
|9
|Carter They Come, Carter They Fall
|Michael Giacchino
|3:54
|10
|A Change of Heart
|Michael Giacchino
|3:04
|11
|A Thern Warning
|Michael Giacchino
|4:04
|12
|The Second Biggest Apes I've Seen This Month
|Michael Giacchino
|2:35
|13
|The Right of Challenge
|Michael Giacchino
|2:22
|14
|The Prize Is Barsoom
|Michael Giacchino
|4:29
|15
|The Fight for Helium
|Michael Giacchino
|4:33
|16
|Not Quite Finished
|Michael Giacchino
|2:06
|17
|Thernabout
|Michael Giacchino
|1:19
|18
|Ten Bitter Years
|Michael Giacchino
|3:13
|19
|John Carter of Mars
|Michael Giacchino
|8:54