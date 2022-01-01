Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Джон Картер Джон Картер
John Carter Джон Картер 2012 / США
Музыка из фильма «Джон Картер» (2012)

John Carter (Soundtrack)
John Carter (Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Michael Giacchino
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Thern for the Worse Michael Giacchino 7:39
2 Get Carter Michael Giacchino 4:25
3 Gravity of the Situation Michael Giacchino 1:21
4 Thark Side of Barsoom Michael Giacchino 2:55
5 Sab Than Pursues the Princess Michael Giacchino 5:33
6 The Temple of Issus Michael Giacchino 3:25
7 Zodanga Happened Michael Giacchino 4:02
8 The Blue Light Special Michael Giacchino 4:12
9 Carter They Come, Carter They Fall Michael Giacchino 3:54
10 A Change of Heart Michael Giacchino 3:04
11 A Thern Warning Michael Giacchino 4:04
12 The Second Biggest Apes I've Seen This Month Michael Giacchino 2:35
13 The Right of Challenge Michael Giacchino 2:22
14 The Prize Is Barsoom Michael Giacchino 4:29
15 The Fight for Helium Michael Giacchino 4:33
16 Not Quite Finished Michael Giacchino 2:06
17 Thernabout Michael Giacchino 1:19
18 Ten Bitter Years Michael Giacchino 3:13
19 John Carter of Mars Michael Giacchino 8:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джон Картер» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джон Картер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
