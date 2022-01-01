1 A Thern for the Worse Michael Giacchino 7:39

2 Get Carter Michael Giacchino 4:25

3 Gravity of the Situation Michael Giacchino 1:21

4 Thark Side of Barsoom Michael Giacchino 2:55

5 Sab Than Pursues the Princess Michael Giacchino 5:33

6 The Temple of Issus Michael Giacchino 3:25

7 Zodanga Happened Michael Giacchino 4:02

8 The Blue Light Special Michael Giacchino 4:12

9 Carter They Come, Carter They Fall Michael Giacchino 3:54

10 A Change of Heart Michael Giacchino 3:04

11 A Thern Warning Michael Giacchino 4:04

12 The Second Biggest Apes I've Seen This Month Michael Giacchino 2:35

13 The Right of Challenge Michael Giacchino 2:22

14 The Prize Is Barsoom Michael Giacchino 4:29

15 The Fight for Helium Michael Giacchino 4:33

16 Not Quite Finished Michael Giacchino 2:06

17 Thernabout Michael Giacchino 1:19

18 Ten Bitter Years Michael Giacchino 3:13