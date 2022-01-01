|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Statement
|Normand Corbeil
|1:04
|2
|Be Careful
|Normand Corbeil
|1:07
|3
|The Massacre
|Normand Corbeil
|2:56
|4
|Assassin #2
|Normand Corbeil
|2:33
|5
|C'mon Let's Go
|Normand Corbeil
|1:40
|6
|Conversation
|Normand Corbeil
|2:01
|7
|In the Mountain
|Normand Corbeil
|2:15
|8
|Goodbye Letter
|Normand Corbeil
|1:19
|9
|Assassin In the Washroom
|Normand Corbeil
|1:28
|10
|Church Map
|Normand Corbeil
|1:37
|11
|Flashback
|Normand Corbeil
|1:41
|12
|Give Me a Lift
|Normand Corbeil
|2:38
|13
|The Church
|Normand Corbeil
|0:59
|14
|Confession
|Normand Corbeil
|1:06
|15
|Repentance
|Normand Corbeil
|1:26
|16
|Advice For Anne-Marie
|Normand Corbeil
|1:47
|17
|Bobby's Doing Well
|Normand Corbeil
|1:45
|18
|Candle Lighting
|Normand Corbeil
|3:08
|19
|The Chase
|Normand Corbeil
|3:07
|20
|Are You a Chevalier
|Normand Corbeil
|1:35
|21
|God Is Good
|Normand Corbeil
|2:25
|22
|The Book
|Normand Corbeil
|1:07
|23
|Finale
|Normand Corbeil
|1:19