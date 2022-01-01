|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Bing! Bang! Bong!
|George Duning Orchestra, Sophia Loren / Jay Livingston
|2:31
|2
|Prelude, Houseboat Return & Tired Tourist
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|3:14
|3
|Canoe Music & Distant Carnival
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|2:17
|4
|Houseboat Jump
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|3:14
|5
|Cinzia Charleston & Rock Cinzia Rock
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|2:16
|6
|Houseboat Haven, Cinzia & Tom
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|4:28
|7
|Lame Brian David & Pig-Headed
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|2:54
|8
|Almost in Your Arms
|George Duning Orchestra, Sophia Loren / Jay Livingston
|3:00
|9
|Country Club Swing
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|2:01
|10
|Father's Logic
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|2:59
|11
|Cinzia's Gown & Tears and Sympathy
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|2:47
|12
|Country Club Dance
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|3:01
|13
|Tom and Elizabeth
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|2:10
|14
|Country Club Jump
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|2:06
|15
|Cinzia Flips
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|1:34
|16
|Love in a Dinghy
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|2:36
|17
|Reconciled & Finale
|George Duning Orchestra / George Duning
|1:11