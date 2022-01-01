Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Плавучий дом
Houseboat Плавучий дом 1958 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Плавучий дом» (1958)

Houseboat (Film score 1958)
Houseboat (Film score 1958) 17 композиций. George Duning Orchestra, Sophia Loren, George Duning Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Bing! Bang! Bong! George Duning Orchestra, Sophia Loren / Jay Livingston 2:31
2 Prelude, Houseboat Return & Tired Tourist George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 3:14
3 Canoe Music & Distant Carnival George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 2:17
4 Houseboat Jump George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 3:14
5 Cinzia Charleston & Rock Cinzia Rock George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 2:16
6 Houseboat Haven, Cinzia & Tom George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 4:28
7 Lame Brian David & Pig-Headed George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 2:54
8 Almost in Your Arms George Duning Orchestra, Sophia Loren / Jay Livingston 3:00
9 Country Club Swing George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 2:01
10 Father's Logic George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 2:59
11 Cinzia's Gown & Tears and Sympathy George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 2:47
12 Country Club Dance George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 3:01
13 Tom and Elizabeth George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 2:10
14 Country Club Jump George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 2:06
15 Cinzia Flips George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 1:34
16 Love in a Dinghy George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 2:36
17 Reconciled & Finale George Duning Orchestra / George Duning 1:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Плавучий дом» (1958) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Плавучий дом» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
