Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Пловец Пловец
Киноафиша Фильмы Пловец Музыка из фильма «Пловец» (1968)
The Swimmer Пловец 1968 / США
7.7 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Пловец» (1968)

Вся информация о фильме
The Swimmer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Swimmer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Marvin Hamlisch
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Theme from "the Swimmer" (Send for Me In Summer) / Big Splash Marvin Hamlisch 3:04
2 Easy Four Marvin Hamlisch 3:02
3 The Dive / Don't Come Back / Slow Walk / The Horse Marvin Hamlisch 3:47
4 Lucinda River / Two People Marvin Hamlisch 3:45
5 Hurdles Marvin Hamlisch 3:04
6 Carnival Marvin Hamlisch 2:27
7 Lovely Hair Marvin Hamlisch 2:36
8 Down the Steps / On the Road Marvin Hamlisch 2:06
9 My Kids Love Me / Traveling Home / Closer to Home / Home / Marcia Funebre Marvin Hamlisch 4:39
10 Theme from "the Swimmer" (Send for Me In Summer) [Reprise] Marvin Hamlisch 1:16
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пловец» (1968) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пловец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Приложение киноафиши