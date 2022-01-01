|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Radio Chat/The Streets of New York
|Рольф Кент
|2:33
|2
|"The Horn of Africa"
|Рольф Кент
|1:59
|3
|Popper's Life/Reginald and the Will
|Рольф Кент
|1:53
|4
|A Live Penguin
|Рольф Кент
|1:41
|5
|To the Tavern and Van Gundy
|Рольф Кент
|2:35
|6
|Captain Runs a Bath
|Рольф Кент
|1:17
|7
|Trying to Get Rid of Captain
|Рольф Кент
|1:05
|8
|A New Host of Penguins
|Рольф Кент
|3:24
|9
|The Man from the Zoo
|Рольф Кент
|1:56
|10
|Of Sleep and Soccer
|Рольф Кент
|3:29
|11
|Penguins' Uncanny Tracking Ability
|Рольф Кент
|1:27
|12
|Guggenheim Pandemonium
|Рольф Кент
|2:05
|13
|What Advice Have You Got, Dad
|Рольф Кент
|0:55
|14
|Training the Birds
|Рольф Кент
|1:47
|15
|Dresses, Daughters, and Eggs
|Рольф Кент
|1:54
|16
|Showing Amanda the Eggs
|Рольф Кент
|1:16
|17
|Skating Date
|Рольф Кент
|2:19
|18
|Whoever Has the Fish
|Рольф Кент
|0:32
|19
|Kent and His Camera Phone
|Рольф Кент
|1:24
|20
|Eggs Hatching/Captain Waits
|Рольф Кент
|2:33
|21
|Popper's Gone Crazy
|Рольф Кент
|2:53
|22
|Life without Penguins
|Рольф Кент
|2:11
|23
|The Lost Letter, and Popper Has a Plan
|Рольф Кент
|2:40
|24
|The Escape from the Zoo
|Рольф Кент
|5:01
|25
|A Race to the Tavern on the Green
|Рольф Кент
|0:34
|26
|Challenge at the Tavern - Come to Popper!
|Рольф Кент
|4:03
|27
|A Family in Antarctica
|Рольф Кент
|2:38