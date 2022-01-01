Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Пингвины мистера Поппера Пингвины мистера Поппера
Киноафиша Фильмы Пингвины мистера Поппера Музыка из фильма «Пингвины мистера Поппера» (2011)
Mr. Popper's Penguins Пингвины мистера Поппера 2011 / США
7.8 Оцените
59 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Пингвины мистера Поппера» (2011)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mr. Popper's Penguins (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Рольф Кент
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Radio Chat/The Streets of New York Рольф Кент 2:33
2 "The Horn of Africa" Рольф Кент 1:59
3 Popper's Life/Reginald and the Will Рольф Кент 1:53
4 A Live Penguin Рольф Кент 1:41
5 To the Tavern and Van Gundy Рольф Кент 2:35
6 Captain Runs a Bath Рольф Кент 1:17
7 Trying to Get Rid of Captain Рольф Кент 1:05
8 A New Host of Penguins Рольф Кент 3:24
9 The Man from the Zoo Рольф Кент 1:56
10 Of Sleep and Soccer Рольф Кент 3:29
11 Penguins' Uncanny Tracking Ability Рольф Кент 1:27
12 Guggenheim Pandemonium Рольф Кент 2:05
13 What Advice Have You Got, Dad Рольф Кент 0:55
14 Training the Birds Рольф Кент 1:47
15 Dresses, Daughters, and Eggs Рольф Кент 1:54
16 Showing Amanda the Eggs Рольф Кент 1:16
17 Skating Date Рольф Кент 2:19
18 Whoever Has the Fish Рольф Кент 0:32
19 Kent and His Camera Phone Рольф Кент 1:24
20 Eggs Hatching/Captain Waits Рольф Кент 2:33
21 Popper's Gone Crazy Рольф Кент 2:53
22 Life without Penguins Рольф Кент 2:11
23 The Lost Letter, and Popper Has a Plan Рольф Кент 2:40
24 The Escape from the Zoo Рольф Кент 5:01
25 A Race to the Tavern on the Green Рольф Кент 0:34
26 Challenge at the Tavern - Come to Popper! Рольф Кент 4:03
27 A Family in Antarctica Рольф Кент 2:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пингвины мистера Поппера» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пингвины мистера Поппера» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
