|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|First Coronation
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|1:47
|2
|Open the Door
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|2:54
|3
|Where Is Armo?
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|2:26
|4
|Picking Up Brides
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|2:39
|5
|The Last Emperor: Theme Variation 1
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|2:19
|6
|Rain (I Want a Divorce)
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|1:49
|7
|The Baby (Was Born Dead)
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|0:56
|8
|The Last Emperor: Theme Variation 2
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|4:29
|9
|The Last Emperor (Theme)
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|5:54
|10
|The Last Emperor (Main Title Theme)
|David Byrne
|4:01
|11
|Picking a Bride
|David Byrne
|2:00
|12
|Bed
|David Byrne
|5:01
|13
|Wind Rain and Water
|David Byrne
|2:18
|14
|Paper Emperor
|David Byrne
|1:48
|15
|Lunch
|Cong Su
|4:55
|16
|Red Guard
|The Red Guard Accordion Band
|1:21
|17
|The Emperor's Waltz
|The Ball Orchestra of Vienna
|3:07
|18
|Red Guard Dance
|The Girls Red Guard Dancers
|0:39