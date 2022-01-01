Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Последний император
Музыка из фильма «Последний император» (1987)
The Last Emperor Последний император 1987 / Франция / Великобритания / Италия / Китай
6.6 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Последний император» (1987)

The Last Emperor (Original Soundtrack)
The Last Emperor (Original Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Byrne, Cong Su, The Red Guard Accordion Band, The Ball Orchestra of Vienna, The Girls Red Guard Dancers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 First Coronation Ryuichi Sakamoto 1:47
2 Open the Door Ryuichi Sakamoto 2:54
3 Where Is Armo? Ryuichi Sakamoto 2:26
4 Picking Up Brides Ryuichi Sakamoto 2:39
5 The Last Emperor: Theme Variation 1 Ryuichi Sakamoto 2:19
6 Rain (I Want a Divorce) Ryuichi Sakamoto 1:49
7 The Baby (Was Born Dead) Ryuichi Sakamoto 0:56
8 The Last Emperor: Theme Variation 2 Ryuichi Sakamoto 4:29
9 The Last Emperor (Theme) Ryuichi Sakamoto 5:54
10 The Last Emperor (Main Title Theme) David Byrne 4:01
11 Picking a Bride David Byrne 2:00
12 Bed David Byrne 5:01
13 Wind Rain and Water David Byrne 2:18
14 Paper Emperor David Byrne 1:48
15 Lunch Cong Su 4:55
16 Red Guard The Red Guard Accordion Band 1:21
17 The Emperor's Waltz The Ball Orchestra of Vienna 3:07
18 Red Guard Dance The Girls Red Guard Dancers 0:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Последний император» (1987) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Последний император» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
