Бегство Логана Бегство Логана
Музыка из фильма «Бегство Логана» (1976)
Logan's Run Бегство Логана 1976 / США
6.8 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Бегство Логана» (1976)

Logan's Run (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version]
Logan's Run (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version] 23 композиции. Jerry Goldsmith
Logan's Run (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Logan's Run (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Jerry Goldsmith
1 The Dome / The City / Nursery Jerry Goldsmith 3:07
2 Flameout Jerry Goldsmith 3:23
3 Fatal Games Jerry Goldsmith 2:27
4 On the Circuit Jerry Goldsmith 3:51
5 The Assignment / Lost Years Jerry Goldsmith 6:00
6 She'll Do It / Let Me Help Jerry Goldsmith 2:43
7 Crazy Ideas Jerry Goldsmith 2:40
8 A Little Muscle Jerry Goldsmith 2:24
9 Terminated In Cathedral Jerry Goldsmith 1:30
10 Intensive Care Jerry Goldsmith 3:02
11 Love Shop Jerry Goldsmith 3:45
12 They're Watching / Doc Is Dead Jerry Goldsmith 2:47
13 The Key / Box Jerry Goldsmith 4:24
14 Ice Sculpture Jerry Goldsmith 3:37
15 The Sun Jerry Goldsmith 2:18
16 The Monument Jerry Goldsmith 8:14
17 The Truth Jerry Goldsmith 2:04
18 You're Renewed Jerry Goldsmith 2:59
19 The Journey Back / The Beach Jerry Goldsmith 1:38
20 Return to the City / Apprehensions Jerry Goldsmith 2:31
21 The Interrogation Jerry Goldsmith 4:00
22 End of the City Jerry Goldsmith 2:26
23 Love Theme From "Logan's Run" Jerry Goldsmith 2:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бегство Логана» (1976) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бегство Логана» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
