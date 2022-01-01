|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Dome / The City / Nursery
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:07
|2
|Flameout
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:23
|3
|Fatal Games
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:27
|4
|On the Circuit
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:51
|5
|The Assignment / Lost Years
|Jerry Goldsmith
|6:00
|6
|She'll Do It / Let Me Help
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:43
|7
|Crazy Ideas
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:40
|8
|A Little Muscle
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:24
|9
|Terminated In Cathedral
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:30
|10
|Intensive Care
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:02
|11
|Love Shop
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:45
|12
|They're Watching / Doc Is Dead
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:47
|13
|The Key / Box
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:24
|14
|Ice Sculpture
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:37
|15
|The Sun
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:18
|16
|The Monument
|Jerry Goldsmith
|8:14
|17
|The Truth
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:04
|18
|You're Renewed
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:59
|19
|The Journey Back / The Beach
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:38
|20
|Return to the City / Apprehensions
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:31
|21
|The Interrogation
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:00
|22
|End of the City
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:26
|23
|Love Theme From "Logan's Run"
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:27