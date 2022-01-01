Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Рыбка по имени Ванда Рыбка по имени Ванда
Киноафиша Фильмы Рыбка по имени Ванда Музыка из фильма «Рыбка по имени Ванда» (1988)
A Fish Called Wanda Рыбка по имени Ванда 1988 / США / Великобритания
7.5 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Рыбка по имени Ванда» (1988)

Вся информация о фильме
A Fish Called Wanda (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Fish Called Wanda (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. John Du Prez
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 End Title's John Du Prez 3:21
2 Main Title John Du Prez 2:35
3 First Encounter With Otto John Du Prez 0:31
4 Robbery John Du Prez 2:28
5 George Arrested John Du Prez 1:17
6 Empty Safe John Du Prez 0:47
7 Wanda Meets Archie John Du Prez 0:38
8 Otto Jealousy John Du Prez 0:43
9 Sword Ballet John Du Prez 0:53
10 Humping John Du Prez 2:10
11 Wanda Visits Archie At Home John Du Prez 2:16
12 Assasination (1) John Du Prez 0:22
13 Choir Boy's John Du Prez 0:26
14 Wanda Meets Archie At Flat (1) John Du Prez 1:14
15 Assasination (2) John Du Prez 0:43
16 Wanda Meets Archie At Flat (2) John Du Prez 1:42
17 Assasination (3) John Du Prez 0:56
18 Ken's Sadness John Du Prez 0:47
19 Chase (1) John Du Prez 1:35
20 Chase (2) John Du Prez 2:40
21 A Fish Called Wanda Suite John Du Prez 14:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «Рыбка по имени Ванда» (1988) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Рыбка по имени Ванда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Приложение киноафиши