|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|End Title's
|John Du Prez
|3:21
|2
|Main Title
|John Du Prez
|2:35
|3
|First Encounter With Otto
|John Du Prez
|0:31
|4
|Robbery
|John Du Prez
|2:28
|5
|George Arrested
|John Du Prez
|1:17
|6
|Empty Safe
|John Du Prez
|0:47
|7
|Wanda Meets Archie
|John Du Prez
|0:38
|8
|Otto Jealousy
|John Du Prez
|0:43
|9
|Sword Ballet
|John Du Prez
|0:53
|10
|Humping
|John Du Prez
|2:10
|11
|Wanda Visits Archie At Home
|John Du Prez
|2:16
|12
|Assasination (1)
|John Du Prez
|0:22
|13
|Choir Boy's
|John Du Prez
|0:26
|14
|Wanda Meets Archie At Flat (1)
|John Du Prez
|1:14
|15
|Assasination (2)
|John Du Prez
|0:43
|16
|Wanda Meets Archie At Flat (2)
|John Du Prez
|1:42
|17
|Assasination (3)
|John Du Prez
|0:56
|18
|Ken's Sadness
|John Du Prez
|0:47
|19
|Chase (1)
|John Du Prez
|1:35
|20
|Chase (2)
|John Du Prez
|2:40
|21
|A Fish Called Wanda Suite
|John Du Prez
|14:57