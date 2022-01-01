|1
|Welcome To Berlin
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|5:17
|2
|The Accident
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|2:36
|3
|Following Mrs. Harris
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|4:51
|4
|Fond Memories / Epiphany
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|3:56
|5
|Securing the File
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|2:41
|6
|Man Alone
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|2:49
|7
|Evil Car
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|2:34
|8
|Book of Clues
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|1:46
|9
|The Hospital
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|3:02
|10
|Gina's Story
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|5:18
|11
|We Are Killers / The Bomb
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|2:37
|12
|Old Friend / Truth Be Told
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|3:09
|13
|They're Watching / Meeting Jeurgen
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|2:42
|14
|Debating Martin
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|3:43
|15
|Martin Vs. Martin
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|4:29
|16
|Nice To Meet You
|John Ottman, Nolan Livesay, Alexander Rudd, Jason Livesay / Alexander Rudd
|1:43