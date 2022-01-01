|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Pretty Little Angel Eyes
|Curtis Lee / Tommy Boyce
|2:44
|2
|One Fine Day
|The Chiffons / Gerry Goffin
|2:15
|3
|He's So Fine (2000 Remastered Version)
|The Chiffons / Ronald Mack
|1:55
|4
|Chantilly Lace
|The Big Bopper / J.P. Richardson
|2:25
|5
|There Goes My Baby
|The Drifters
|2:12
|6
|You've Really Got a Hold On Me
|The Miracles / William Robinson
|2:51
|7
|Devoted to You
|The Everly Brothers / Boudleaux Bryant
|2:25
|8
|A Teenager In Love (1999 Remastered Version)
|Dion & The Belmonts / Mort Shuman
|2:33
|9
|When
|The Kalin Twins / Paul Evans
|2:27
|10
|Let It Be Me
|Phil Everly / Pierre Delanoë
|2:29
|11
|What's Your Name
|Rob Reiner, Michael Bolten, Shane Harper / Claude Johnson
|2:24
|12
|Flipped Suite
|Марк Шэймен
|3:28