Привет, Джули!
Flipped Привет, Джули! 2010 / США
Flipped (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Flipped (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Curtis Lee, The Chiffons, The Big Bopper, The Drifters, The Miracles, The Everly Brothers, Dion & The Belmonts, The Kalin Twins, Phil Everly, Rob Reiner, Michael Bolten, Shane Harper, Марк Шэймен
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Pretty Little Angel Eyes Curtis Lee / Tommy Boyce 2:44
2 One Fine Day The Chiffons / Gerry Goffin 2:15
3 He's So Fine (2000 Remastered Version) The Chiffons / Ronald Mack 1:55
4 Chantilly Lace The Big Bopper / J.P. Richardson 2:25
5 There Goes My Baby The Drifters 2:12
6 You've Really Got a Hold On Me The Miracles / William Robinson 2:51
7 Devoted to You The Everly Brothers / Boudleaux Bryant 2:25
8 A Teenager In Love (1999 Remastered Version) Dion & The Belmonts / Mort Shuman 2:33
9 When The Kalin Twins / Paul Evans 2:27
10 Let It Be Me Phil Everly / Pierre Delanoë 2:29
11 What's Your Name Rob Reiner, Michael Bolten, Shane Harper / Claude Johnson 2:24
12 Flipped Suite Марк Шэймен 3:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Привет, Джули!» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Привет, Джули!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
