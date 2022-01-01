|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Black Hell
|Danzig
|4:14
|2
|Stronger
|Kanye West
|5:11
|3
|The Downeaster 'Alexa'
|Билли Джоэл
|3:43
|4
|The Beast in Me
|Марк Ланеган / Nick Lowe
|2:45
|5
|Sofi Needs a Ladder
|deadmau5
|6:42
|6
|Allentown
|Эд Хелмс / Билли Джоэл
|1:24
|7
|Pusher Man
|Curtis Mayfield
|5:00
|8
|Love Train
|Wolfmother / Myles Heskett
|3:00
|9
|I Ran
|Ska Rangers / Paul Reynolds
|4:11
|10
|One Night In Bangkok
|Mike Tyson / Tim Rice
|3:26
|11
|Just the Way You Are
|Ska Rangers / Билли Джоэл
|5:11
|12
|Bad Man's World
|Jenny Lewis / Johnathan Rice
|3:41