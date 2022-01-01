|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Just a Closer Walk With Thee
|John Carrol Lynch, Jason Hiller
|1:10
|2
|Dean Wakes
|The Besnard Lakes
|2:27
|3
|Auberge le mouton noir
|Do Make Say Think
|7:07
|4
|Dean Ponders
|The Besnard Lakes
|1:34
|5
|U.R.A. Fever
|The Kills
|2:17
|6
|Playing for Nina (feat. Cedric Bixler, Orlando Bloom, DJ Disk, Juliette Lewis, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez & Deantoni Parks)
|Burnt the Dipthongs, Cedric Bixler, Орландо Блум, DJ Disk, Джульетт Льюис, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, Deantoni Parks
|1:35
|7
|Matilda Healing
|The Besnard Lakes
|3:05
|8
|El Mago Cardona
|Xocoyotzin Herrera
|3:54
|9
|After Gig Dean Burns Oogie
|The Besnard Lakes
|3:00
|10
|End of 1St Day of Healings
|The Besnard Lakes
|2:52
|11
|2Nd Day of Healings
|The Besnard Lakes
|4:48
|12
|Mark's Master (feat. Cedric Bixler, Orlando Bloom, DJ Disk, Juliette Lewis, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez & Deantoni Parks)
|Burnt the Dipthongs, Cedric Bixler, Орландо Блум, DJ Disk, Джульетт Льюис, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, Deantoni Parks
|5:21
|13
|Dean Signs With Nina
|The Besnard Lakes
|2:40
|14
|Wages of Fame
|The Besnard Lakes
|2:38
|15
|The Healing Song (feat. Cedric Bixler, Orlando Bloom, DJ Disk, Juliette Lewis, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez & Deantoni Parks)
|Burnt the Dipthongs, Cedric Bixler, Орландо Блум, DJ Disk, Джульетт Льюис, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, Deantoni Parks
|3:19
|16
|Ariel Collapses
|The Besnard Lakes
|3:42
|17
|107 Reasons Why
|Do Make Say Think
|3:02
|18
|Rene's Healing
|The Besnard Lakes
|4:24
|19
|Dean Is Free
|The Besnard Lakes
|1:57
|20
|I Started a Joke
|Bee Gees
|3:06