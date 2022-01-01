Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Сострадание прекрасному Сострадание прекрасному
Музыка из фильма «Сострадание прекрасному» (2010)
Sympathy for Delicious Сострадание прекрасному 2010 / США
Музыка из фильма «Сострадание прекрасному» (2010)

Sympathy for Delicious (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sympathy for Delicious (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. John Carrol Lynch, Jason Hiller, The Besnard Lakes, Do Make Say Think, The Kills, Burnt the Dipthongs, Cedric Bixler, Орландо Блум, DJ Disk, Джульетт Льюис, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, Deantoni Parks, Xocoyotzin Herrera, Bee Gees
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Just a Closer Walk With Thee John Carrol Lynch, Jason Hiller 1:10
2 Dean Wakes The Besnard Lakes 2:27
3 Auberge le mouton noir Do Make Say Think 7:07
4 Dean Ponders The Besnard Lakes 1:34
5 U.R.A. Fever The Kills 2:17
6 Playing for Nina (feat. Cedric Bixler, Orlando Bloom, DJ Disk, Juliette Lewis, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez & Deantoni Parks) Burnt the Dipthongs, Cedric Bixler, Орландо Блум, DJ Disk, Джульетт Льюис, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, Deantoni Parks 1:35
7 Matilda Healing The Besnard Lakes 3:05
8 El Mago Cardona Xocoyotzin Herrera 3:54
9 After Gig Dean Burns Oogie The Besnard Lakes 3:00
10 End of 1St Day of Healings The Besnard Lakes 2:52
11 2Nd Day of Healings The Besnard Lakes 4:48
12 Mark's Master (feat. Cedric Bixler, Orlando Bloom, DJ Disk, Juliette Lewis, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez & Deantoni Parks) Burnt the Dipthongs, Cedric Bixler, Орландо Блум, DJ Disk, Джульетт Льюис, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, Deantoni Parks 5:21
13 Dean Signs With Nina The Besnard Lakes 2:40
14 Wages of Fame The Besnard Lakes 2:38
15 The Healing Song (feat. Cedric Bixler, Orlando Bloom, DJ Disk, Juliette Lewis, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez & Deantoni Parks) Burnt the Dipthongs, Cedric Bixler, Орландо Блум, DJ Disk, Джульетт Льюис, Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, Deantoni Parks 3:19
16 Ariel Collapses The Besnard Lakes 3:42
17 107 Reasons Why Do Make Say Think 3:02
18 Rene's Healing The Besnard Lakes 4:24
19 Dean Is Free The Besnard Lakes 1:57
20 I Started a Joke Bee Gees 3:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сострадание прекрасному» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сострадание прекрасному» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
