|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Black Hole
|M83 / Anonymous
|4:24
|2
|The Trap
|Emmanuel d'Orlando / Anonymous
|2:01
|3
|Oh My Love
|John & Jehn / Anonymous
|3:46
|4
|The Chase
|Emmanuel d'Orlando / Anonymous
|1:32
|5
|In the Cold I'm Standing
|M83 / Anonymous
|4:09
|6
|Audrey's Theme
|Emmanuel d'Orlando / Anonymous
|2:30
|7
|Farewell / Goodbye
|M83 / Anonymous
|5:33
|8
|Footages
|Emmanuel d'Orlando / Anonymous
|2:04
|9
|*
|M83 / Anonymous
|2:46
|10
|Suicide
|Emmanuel d'Orlando / Anonymous
|1:31
|11
|Marion's Theme
|M83 / Anonymous
|1:18
|12
|Facing That
|M83 / Anonymous
|7:35
|13
|Marion's Heaven
|Emmanuel d'Orlando / Anonymous
|1:15
|14
|Violet Tree
|M83 / Anonymous
|4:54
|15
|Black Hole's Atmosphere
|Emmanuel d'Orlando / Anonymous
|1:51
|16
|Save the Last Dance for Me
|Moon Dailly / Anonymous
|0:57
|17
|Black Hole (Extented Version)
|M83 / Anonymous
|7:04