Дьявол носит Prada Дьявол носит Prada
Музыка из фильма «Дьявол носит Prada» (2006)
Devil Wears Prada Дьявол носит Prada 2006 / США
7.6 Оцените
48 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Дьявол носит Prada» (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Devil Wears Prada (Music from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Madonna, Bitter:Sweet, U2, Jamiroquai, Alanis Morissette, Moby, Ray LaMontagne, Azure Ray, DJ Colette, Mocean Worker, David Morales With Tamra Keenan, Теодор Шапиро
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Vogue Madonna / Shep Pettibone 5:17
2 Bittersweet Faith Bitter:Sweet / Shana Halligan 4:20
3 City of Blinding Lights U2 / Bono 5:45
4 Seven Days In Sunny June Jamiroquai 4:00
5 Crazy (James Michael Mix) Alanis Morissette / Seal 3:38
6 Beautiful Moby 3:10
7 How Come Ray LaMontagne 4:28
8 Sleep Azure Ray / Orenda Fink 5:00
9 Feelin' Hypnotized (Black Liquid Remix) DJ Colette 4:56
10 Tres Tres Chic Mocean Worker / Gary McFarland 3:39
11 Here I Am (Kaskade Radio Edit) David Morales With Tamra Keenan 3:37
12 Suite from the Devil Wears Prada Теодор Шапиро 6:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дьявол носит Prada» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дьявол носит Prada» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
