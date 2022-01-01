|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Vogue
|Madonna / Shep Pettibone
|5:17
|2
|Bittersweet Faith
|Bitter:Sweet / Shana Halligan
|4:20
|3
|City of Blinding Lights
|U2 / Bono
|5:45
|4
|Seven Days In Sunny June
|Jamiroquai
|4:00
|5
|Crazy (James Michael Mix)
|Alanis Morissette / Seal
|3:38
|6
|Beautiful
|Moby
|3:10
|7
|How Come
|Ray LaMontagne
|4:28
|8
|Sleep
|Azure Ray / Orenda Fink
|5:00
|9
|Feelin' Hypnotized (Black Liquid Remix)
|DJ Colette
|4:56
|10
|Tres Tres Chic
|Mocean Worker / Gary McFarland
|3:39
|11
|Here I Am (Kaskade Radio Edit)
|David Morales With Tamra Keenan
|3:37
|12
|Suite from the Devil Wears Prada
|Теодор Шапиро
|6:25