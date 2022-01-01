|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rapture
|Alicia Keys / Salaam Remi
|4:47
|2
|Everything to Lose
|Dido / Rollo Armstrong
|4:32
|3
|Language of Love
|Си Ло Грин / T-Pain
|4:00
|4
|Window Seat
|Erykah Badu / James Poyser
|4:50
|5
|Kidda
|Natacha Atlas
|4:57
|6
|Euphrates Dream
|Michael McGregor
|3:38
|7
|Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)
|Liza Minnelli
|3:13
|8
|Can't Touch It (Radio Edit)
|Ricki Lee Coulter / Ricki-Lee Coulter
|2:52
|9
|Empire State of Mind, Pt. II (Broken Down)
|Alicia Keys / S. Carter
|3:34
|10
|Love Is Your Color
|Дженнифер Хадсон, Leona Lewis / Salaam Remi
|3:41
|11
|I Am Woman
|Cynthia Nixon
|2:07
|12
|If Ever I Would Leave You
|Sex and the City Men's Choir / Frederick Loewe
|2:19
|13
|Sunrise Sunset
|Sex and the City Men's Choir / Sheldon Harnick
|3:42
|14
|Till There Was You
|Sex and the City Men's Choir / Meredith Wilson
|2:01
|15
|Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
|Kamilah Marshall / Richard Rodgers
|3:26
|16
|Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
|Liza Minnelli / Cole Porter
|4:24
|17
|True Colors
|Cyndi Lauper
|3:46
|18
|Divas and Dunes
|Aaron Zigman
|2:46