Секс в большом городе 2 Секс в большом городе 2
Музыка из фильма «Секс в большом городе 2» (2010)
Sex and the City 2 Секс в большом городе 2 2010 / США
Музыка из фильма «Секс в большом городе 2» (2010)

Sex and the City 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sex and the City 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Alicia Keys, Dido, Си Ло Грин, Erykah Badu, Natacha Atlas, Michael McGregor, Liza Minnelli, Ricki Lee Coulter, Дженнифер Хадсон, Leona Lewis, Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City Men's Choir, Kamilah Marshall, Cyndi Lauper, Aaron Zigman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rapture Alicia Keys / Salaam Remi 4:47
2 Everything to Lose Dido / Rollo Armstrong 4:32
3 Language of Love Си Ло Грин / T-Pain 4:00
4 Window Seat Erykah Badu / James Poyser 4:50
5 Kidda Natacha Atlas 4:57
6 Euphrates Dream Michael McGregor 3:38
7 Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It) Liza Minnelli 3:13
8 Can't Touch It (Radio Edit) Ricki Lee Coulter / Ricki-Lee Coulter 2:52
9 Empire State of Mind, Pt. II (Broken Down) Alicia Keys / S. Carter 3:34
10 Love Is Your Color Дженнифер Хадсон, Leona Lewis / Salaam Remi 3:41
11 I Am Woman Cynthia Nixon 2:07
12 If Ever I Would Leave You Sex and the City Men's Choir / Frederick Loewe 2:19
13 Sunrise Sunset Sex and the City Men's Choir / Sheldon Harnick 3:42
14 Till There Was You Sex and the City Men's Choir / Meredith Wilson 2:01
15 Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered Kamilah Marshall / Richard Rodgers 3:26
16 Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye Liza Minnelli / Cole Porter 4:24
17 True Colors Cyndi Lauper 3:46
18 Divas and Dunes Aaron Zigman 2:46
Доступен список песен из фильма «Секс в большом городе 2» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Секс в большом городе 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
