Sex and the City 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Alicia Keys, Dido, Си Ло Грин, Erykah Badu, Natacha Atlas, Michael McGregor, Liza Minnelli, Ricki Lee Coulter, Дженнифер Хадсон, Leona Lewis, Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City Men's Choir, Kamilah Marshall, Cyndi Lauper, Aaron Zigman

Слушать