|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Dare You to Move
|Switchfoot / Jonathan Foreman
|4:07
|2
|Cry
|Мэнди Мур / James Renald
|3:43
|3
|Someday We'll Know
|Мэнди Мур, Jonathan Foreman
|3:42
|4
|Dancing In the Moonlight (2001 Remix)
|Toploader / Sherman Kelly
|3:52
|5
|Learning to Breathe
|Switchfoot / Jonathan Foreman
|4:35
|6
|Only Hope
|Мэнди Мур / Jonathan Foreman
|3:53
|7
|It's Gonna Be Love
|Мэнди Мур
|3:51
|8
|You
|Switchfoot / Jonathan Foreman
|4:13
|9
|If You Believe
|Rachael Lampa / Shelly Peiken
|3:49
|10
|No One
|Cold / Jeremy Marshall
|3:17
|11
|So What Does It All Mean?
|West, Gould, Fitzgerald / Shane West
|2:59
|12
|Mother, We Just Can't Get Enough
|New Radicals / Gregg Alexander
|5:43
|13
|Only Hope
|Switchfoot / Jonathan Foreman
|4:14