|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lollipop
|Sophie Green
|2:31
|2
|Long Tall Sally
|John Sloman
|2:11
|3
|Tried to Save the World
|Tom Cawte
|3:50
|4
|Ding Ding a Boom Boom
|Keith Murrell / Chris Cawte
|2:26
|5
|Gonna Be a Star
|Tom Cawte
|3:35
|6
|Be Bop a Lula
|Chris Cawte
|3:01
|7
|Greased Lightnin'
|Lance Ellington / Warren Casey
|3:10
|8
|Unchained Melody
|Keith Murrell / Hy Zaret
|3:38
|9
|Mr. Sandman
|Peter Gosling / Pat Ballard
|2:30
|10
|Stick It to the Man
|Tom Cawte
|3:30
|11
|Space Oddity
|Keith Murrell / David Bowie
|5:20
|12
|Planet 51 Orchestral Suite
|London Metropolitan Orchestra, Graham Walker / James Brett
|7:19