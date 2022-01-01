Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Планета №51 Планета №51
Киноафиша Фильмы Планета №51 Музыка из мультфильма «Планета №51» (2009)
Planet 51 Планета №51 2009 / Испания / Великобритания
6.9 Оцените
30 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Планета №51» (2009)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Planet 51 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Planet 51 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Sophie Green, John Sloman, Tom Cawte, Keith Murrell, Chris Cawte, Lance Ellington, Peter Gosling, London Metropolitan Orchestra, Graham Walker
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Lollipop Sophie Green 2:31
2 Long Tall Sally John Sloman 2:11
3 Tried to Save the World Tom Cawte 3:50
4 Ding Ding a Boom Boom Keith Murrell / Chris Cawte 2:26
5 Gonna Be a Star Tom Cawte 3:35
6 Be Bop a Lula Chris Cawte 3:01
7 Greased Lightnin' Lance Ellington / Warren Casey 3:10
8 Unchained Melody Keith Murrell / Hy Zaret 3:38
9 Mr. Sandman Peter Gosling / Pat Ballard 2:30
10 Stick It to the Man Tom Cawte 3:30
11 Space Oddity Keith Murrell / David Bowie 5:20
12 Planet 51 Orchestral Suite London Metropolitan Orchestra, Graham Walker / James Brett 7:19
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Планета №51» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Планета №51» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Приложение киноафиши