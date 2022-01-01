|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Miracles
|Bobby Johnston
|0:17
|2
|Through the Roof 'N' Underground
|Gogol Bordello
|5:29
|3
|An Even Worse Place
|Bobby Johnston
|0:39
|4
|Are You Sorry Now?
|Bobby Johnston
|0:26
|5
|Love Will Tear Us Apart
|Joy Division
|3:23
|6
|An Ex-Girlfriend from an Ex-Life
|Bobby Johnston
|1:15
|7
|One Good Reason for Living
|Bobby Johnston
|1:12
|8
|Occurrence On the Border (Hopping On a Pogo-Gypsy Stick)
|Gogol Bordello
|3:26
|9
|Love Song
|Mikal Lazarev
|1:17
|10
|We're All Immigrants
|Bobby Johnston
|0:48
|11
|Cry Myself to Sleep
|Del Shannon
|2:19
|12
|Zia and Mikal
|Bobby Johnston
|1:28
|13
|The Beach
|Bobby Johnston
|2:11
|14
|Huliganjetta
|Gogol Bordello
|5:37
|15
|He Feels So Close
|Bobby Johnston
|0:43
|16
|You Remember What It's Like
|Bobby Johnston
|0:32
|17
|She's Fallen In Love With a Monster Man
|Screaming Lord Sutch
|2:52
|18
|Kneller and the Happy Campers
|Bobby Johnston
|1:15
|19
|Parents, Prisoners and the PIC
|Bobby Johnston
|1:15
|20
|Gloomy Sunday
|Artie Shaw
|3:35
|21
|You Look Exactly the Same
|Bobby Johnston
|0:56
|22
|Everything Reminded Me of You
|Bobby Johnston
|1:19
|23
|Brennan's Theme
|Mushman
|3:20
|24
|People In High Places
|Bobby Johnston
|1:43
|25
|A Song for You
|Gram Parsons
|4:56