Самоубийцы: История любви Самоубийцы: История любви
Киноафиша Фильмы Самоубийцы: История любви Музыка из фильма «Самоубийцы: История любви» (2006)
Wristcutters: A Love Story Самоубийцы: История любви 2006 / США / Великобритания
8.1 Оцените
12 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Самоубийцы: История любви» (2006)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Bobby Johnston, Gogol Bordello, Joy Division, Mikal Lazarev, Del Shannon, Screaming Lord Sutch, Artie Shaw, Mushman, Gram Parsons
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Miracles Bobby Johnston 0:17
2 Through the Roof 'N' Underground Gogol Bordello 5:29
3 An Even Worse Place Bobby Johnston 0:39
4 Are You Sorry Now? Bobby Johnston 0:26
5 Love Will Tear Us Apart Joy Division 3:23
6 An Ex-Girlfriend from an Ex-Life Bobby Johnston 1:15
7 One Good Reason for Living Bobby Johnston 1:12
8 Occurrence On the Border (Hopping On a Pogo-Gypsy Stick) Gogol Bordello 3:26
9 Love Song Mikal Lazarev 1:17
10 We're All Immigrants Bobby Johnston 0:48
11 Cry Myself to Sleep Del Shannon 2:19
12 Zia and Mikal Bobby Johnston 1:28
13 The Beach Bobby Johnston 2:11
14 Huliganjetta Gogol Bordello 5:37
15 He Feels So Close Bobby Johnston 0:43
16 You Remember What It's Like Bobby Johnston 0:32
17 She's Fallen In Love With a Monster Man Screaming Lord Sutch 2:52
18 Kneller and the Happy Campers Bobby Johnston 1:15
19 Parents, Prisoners and the PIC Bobby Johnston 1:15
20 Gloomy Sunday Artie Shaw 3:35
21 You Look Exactly the Same Bobby Johnston 0:56
22 Everything Reminded Me of You Bobby Johnston 1:19
23 Brennan's Theme Mushman 3:20
24 People In High Places Bobby Johnston 1:43
25 A Song for You Gram Parsons 4:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Самоубийцы: История любви» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Самоубийцы: История любви» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
