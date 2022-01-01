1 Miracles Bobby Johnston 0:17

2 Through the Roof 'N' Underground Gogol Bordello 5:29

3 An Even Worse Place Bobby Johnston 0:39

4 Are You Sorry Now? Bobby Johnston 0:26

5 Love Will Tear Us Apart Joy Division 3:23

6 An Ex-Girlfriend from an Ex-Life Bobby Johnston 1:15

7 One Good Reason for Living Bobby Johnston 1:12

8 Occurrence On the Border (Hopping On a Pogo-Gypsy Stick) Gogol Bordello 3:26

9 Love Song Mikal Lazarev 1:17

10 We're All Immigrants Bobby Johnston 0:48

11 Cry Myself to Sleep Del Shannon 2:19

12 Zia and Mikal Bobby Johnston 1:28

13 The Beach Bobby Johnston 2:11

14 Huliganjetta Gogol Bordello 5:37

15 He Feels So Close Bobby Johnston 0:43

16 You Remember What It's Like Bobby Johnston 0:32

17 She's Fallen In Love With a Monster Man Screaming Lord Sutch 2:52

18 Kneller and the Happy Campers Bobby Johnston 1:15

19 Parents, Prisoners and the PIC Bobby Johnston 1:15

20 Gloomy Sunday Artie Shaw 3:35

21 You Look Exactly the Same Bobby Johnston 0:56

22 Everything Reminded Me of You Bobby Johnston 1:19

23 Brennan's Theme Mushman 3:20

24 People In High Places Bobby Johnston 1:43