Город ангелов Город ангелов
Город ангелов Музыка из фильма «Город ангелов» (1998)
City Of Angels Город ангелов 1998 / США / Германия
7.6 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Город ангелов» (1998)

City of Angels (Music from the Motion Picture)
City of Angels (Music from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. U2, Alanis Morissette, Jimi Hendrix, Paula Cole, John Lee Hooker, Sarah McLachlan, The Goo Goo Dolls, Peter Gabriel, Jude, Eric Clapton, Gabriel Yared
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 If God Will Send His Angels U2 4:31
2 Uninvited Alanis Morissette 4:36
3 Red House Jimi Hendrix 3:50
4 Feelin' Love Paula Cole 5:37
5 Mama, You Got a Daughter John Lee Hooker 3:41
6 Angel Sarah McLachlan 4:26
7 Iris The Goo Goo Dolls / John Rzeznik 4:49
8 I Grieve Peter Gabriel 8:12
9 I Know Jude / Jude Christodal 4:34
10 Further On Up the Road Eric Clapton / Don Robey 7:28
11 An Angel Falls (Remix) Gabriel Yared 4:54
12 The Unfeeling Kiss Gabriel Yared 3:43
13 Spreading Wings Gabriel Yared 4:28
14 City of Angels Gabriel Yared 7:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Город ангелов» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Город ангелов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
