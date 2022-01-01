|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|If God Will Send His Angels
|U2
|4:31
|2
|Uninvited
|Alanis Morissette
|4:36
|3
|Red House
|Jimi Hendrix
|3:50
|4
|Feelin' Love
|Paula Cole
|5:37
|5
|Mama, You Got a Daughter
|John Lee Hooker
|3:41
|6
|Angel
|Sarah McLachlan
|4:26
|7
|Iris
|The Goo Goo Dolls / John Rzeznik
|4:49
|8
|I Grieve
|Peter Gabriel
|8:12
|9
|I Know
|Jude / Jude Christodal
|4:34
|10
|Further On Up the Road
|Eric Clapton / Don Robey
|7:28
|11
|An Angel Falls (Remix)
|Gabriel Yared
|4:54
|12
|The Unfeeling Kiss
|Gabriel Yared
|3:43
|13
|Spreading Wings
|Gabriel Yared
|4:28
|14
|City of Angels
|Gabriel Yared
|7:12