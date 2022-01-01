|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Start of Something New
|Troy, Gabriella Montez
|3:17
|2
|Get'cha Head In the Game
|Troy / Andrew Seeley
|2:28
|3
|What I've Been Looking For
|Ryan, Sharpay
|2:04
|4
|What I've Been Looking for (Reprise)
|Troy, Gabriella Montez
|1:20
|5
|Stick to the Status Quo
|The Cast of High School Musical
|4:28
|6
|When There Was Me and You
|Gabriella Montez / J. Houston
|3:00
|7
|Bop to the Top
|Ryan, Sharpay
|1:48
|8
|Breaking Free
|Troy, Gabriella Montez / J. Houston
|3:27
|9
|We're All In This Together
|The Cast of High School Musical
|3:51
|10
|I Can't Take My Eyes Off of You
|Troy, Gabriella Montez, Ryan, Sharpay
|2:51
|11
|Get'cha Head in the Game
|B5
|2:44
|12
|Start of Something New (Karaoke Instrumental)
|3:31
|13
|Breaking Free (Karaoke Instrumental)
|3:42