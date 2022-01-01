Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Классный мюзикл» (2006)
Музыка из фильма «Классный мюзикл» (2006)

High School Musical (An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack)
13 композиций. Troy, Gabriella Montez, Troy, Ryan, Sharpay, The Cast of High School Musical, Gabriella Montez, Troy, Gabriella Montez, Ryan, Sharpay, B5,
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Start of Something New Troy, Gabriella Montez 3:17
2 Get'cha Head In the Game Troy / Andrew Seeley 2:28
3 What I've Been Looking For Ryan, Sharpay 2:04
4 What I've Been Looking for (Reprise) Troy, Gabriella Montez 1:20
5 Stick to the Status Quo The Cast of High School Musical 4:28
6 When There Was Me and You Gabriella Montez / J. Houston 3:00
7 Bop to the Top Ryan, Sharpay 1:48
8 Breaking Free Troy, Gabriella Montez / J. Houston 3:27
9 We're All In This Together The Cast of High School Musical 3:51
10 I Can't Take My Eyes Off of You Troy, Gabriella Montez, Ryan, Sharpay 2:51
11 Get'cha Head in the Game B5 2:44
12 Start of Something New (Karaoke Instrumental) 3:31
13 Breaking Free (Karaoke Instrumental) 3:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Классный мюзикл» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Классный мюзикл» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
