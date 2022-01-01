|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Chronicles of Riddick
|Graeme Revell
|2:44
|2
|Hunt For Riddick
|Graeme Revell
|4:44
|3
|Vaako Conspiracy
|Graeme Revell
|3:20
|4
|One Speed
|Graeme Revell
|3:08
|5
|The Sweet Spot
|Graeme Revell
|1:29
|6
|The Animal Side
|Graeme Revell
|0:54
|7
|Arrival At Helion
|Graeme Revell
|1:11
|8
|Save My Family
|Graeme Revell
|1:20
|9
|Kyra's Theme
|Graeme Revell
|1:22
|10
|Helion Attack, Pt. 2
|Graeme Revell
|1:13
|11
|Imam's Death
|Graeme Revell
|1:46
|12
|Necromongers
|Graeme Revell
|1:25
|13
|Show You the Way
|Graeme Revell
|2:00
|14
|Hellhounds
|Graeme Revell
|2:18
|15
|Pop the Cock
|Graeme Revell
|1:35
|16
|The Slam
|Graeme Revell
|2:44
|17
|Furyan Energy
|Graeme Revell
|1:01
|18
|The Purifiers End
|Graeme Revell
|3:21
|19
|Aereon Fortells
|Graeme Revell
|1:52
|20
|Final Betrayals
|Graeme Revell
|1:56
|21
|Keep What You Kill
|Graeme Revell
|2:33
|22
|End Credit - Final Chronicle
|Graeme Revell
|4:02