Гарри Поттер и узник Азкабана Гарри Поттер и узник Азкабана
Музыка из фильма «Гарри Поттер и узник Азкабана» (2004)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Гарри Поттер и узник Азкабана 2004 / США / Великобритания
8.3 Оцените
Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из фильма «Гарри Поттер и узник Азкабана» (2004)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 21 композиция. John Williams
1 Lumos! (Hedwig's Theme) John Williams 1:38
2 Aunt Marge's Waltz John Williams 2:15
3 The Knight Bus John Williams 2:52
4 Apparition on the Train John Williams 2:15
5 Double Trouble John Williams 1:37
6 Buckbeak's Flight John Williams 2:08
7 A Window to the Past John Williams 3:54
8 The Whomping Willow and the Snowball Fight John Williams 2:22
9 Secrets of the Castle John Williams 2:32
10 The Portrait Gallery John Williams 2:06
11 Hagrid the Professor John Williams 1:59
12 Monster Books and Boggarts! John Williams 2:27
13 Quidditch, Third Year John Williams 3:47
14 Lupin's Transformation and Chasing Scabbers John Williams 3:02
15 The Patronus Light John Williams 1:13
16 The Werewolf Scene John Williams 4:25
17 Saving Buckbeak John Williams 6:40
18 Forward to Time Past John Williams 2:34
19 The Dementors Converge John Williams 3:13
20 Finale John Williams 3:25
21 Mischief Managed! John Williams 12:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гарри Поттер и узник Азкабана» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гарри Поттер и узник Азкабана» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
