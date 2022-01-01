|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lumos! (Hedwig's Theme)
|John Williams
|1:38
|2
|Aunt Marge's Waltz
|John Williams
|2:15
|3
|The Knight Bus
|John Williams
|2:52
|4
|Apparition on the Train
|John Williams
|2:15
|5
|Double Trouble
|John Williams
|1:37
|6
|Buckbeak's Flight
|John Williams
|2:08
|7
|A Window to the Past
|John Williams
|3:54
|8
|The Whomping Willow and the Snowball Fight
|John Williams
|2:22
|9
|Secrets of the Castle
|John Williams
|2:32
|10
|The Portrait Gallery
|John Williams
|2:06
|11
|Hagrid the Professor
|John Williams
|1:59
|12
|Monster Books and Boggarts!
|John Williams
|2:27
|13
|Quidditch, Third Year
|John Williams
|3:47
|14
|Lupin's Transformation and Chasing Scabbers
|John Williams
|3:02
|15
|The Patronus Light
|John Williams
|1:13
|16
|The Werewolf Scene
|John Williams
|4:25
|17
|Saving Buckbeak
|John Williams
|6:40
|18
|Forward to Time Past
|John Williams
|2:34
|19
|The Dementors Converge
|John Williams
|3:13
|20
|Finale
|John Williams
|3:25
|21
|Mischief Managed!
|John Williams
|12:11