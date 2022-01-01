|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rags to Riches
|Tony Bennett / Ross
|2:51
|2
|Sincerely
|The Moonglows / Harvey Fuqua
|3:09
|3
|Speedo
|The Cadillacs
|2:24
|4
|Stardust
|Billy Ward & The Dominoes / Mitchell Parish
|3:15
|5
|Look In My Eyes
|The Chantels / Richard Barrett
|2:20
|6
|Life Is But a Dream
|The Harptones
|2:44
|7
|Remember (Walkin' In the Sand)
|The Shangri-Las / George Morton
|2:18
|8
|Baby I Love You
|Aretha Franklin / Ronnie Shannon
|2:39
|9
|Beyond the Sea
|Bobby Darin / Jack Lawrence
|2:55
|10
|Sunshine of Your Love
|Cream / Pete Brown
|4:13
|11
|Mannish Boy
|Muddy Waters
|5:25
|12
|Layla (Piano Exit)
|Derek & The Dominos / Jim Gordon
|3:53