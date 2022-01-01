Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Славные парни Славные парни
Goodfellas Славные парни 1990 / США
8.8 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.7
Музыка из фильма «Славные парни» (1990)

Goodfellas (Music from the Motion Picture)
Goodfellas (Music from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Tony Bennett, The Moonglows, The Cadillacs, Billy Ward & The Dominoes, The Chantels, The Harptones, The Shangri-Las, Aretha Franklin, Bobby Darin, Cream, Muddy Waters, Derek & The Dominos
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rags to Riches Tony Bennett / Ross 2:51
2 Sincerely The Moonglows / Harvey Fuqua 3:09
3 Speedo The Cadillacs 2:24
4 Stardust Billy Ward & The Dominoes / Mitchell Parish 3:15
5 Look In My Eyes The Chantels / Richard Barrett 2:20
6 Life Is But a Dream The Harptones 2:44
7 Remember (Walkin' In the Sand) The Shangri-Las / George Morton 2:18
8 Baby I Love You Aretha Franklin / Ronnie Shannon 2:39
9 Beyond the Sea Bobby Darin / Jack Lawrence 2:55
10 Sunshine of Your Love Cream / Pete Brown 4:13
11 Mannish Boy Muddy Waters 5:25
12 Layla (Piano Exit) Derek & The Dominos / Jim Gordon 3:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Славные парни» (1990) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Славные парни» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
