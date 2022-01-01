|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|An Older Life
|James Horner
|1:55
|2
|The Waves of the Caspian Sea
|James Horner
|4:00
|3
|Old Photos, New Memories
|James Horner
|3:24
|4
|"This Is No Longer Your House"
|James Horner
|3:35
|5
|Two People
|James Horner
|3:49
|6
|Kathy's Night
|James Horner
|2:19
|7
|Parallel Lives, Parallel Loves
|James Horner
|5:22
|8
|Behrani's Thoughts - Long Ago
|James Horner
|4:49
|9
|Break-In
|James Horner
|2:35
|10
|The Dreams of Kings
|James Horner
|6:58
|11
|The Shooting, A Payment For Our Sins
|James Horner
|15:18
|12
|"We Have Travelled So Far, It Is Time To Return To Our Path."
|James Horner
|9:05
|13
|A Return To the Caspian, And To the Iran of Old
|James Horner
|6:37