Дом из песка и тумана
Дом из песка и тумана
House of Sand and Fog Дом из песка и тумана 2003 / США
Музыка из фильма «Дом из песка и тумана» (2003)

House of Sand and Fog (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
House of Sand and Fog (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. James Horner
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 An Older Life James Horner 1:55
2 The Waves of the Caspian Sea James Horner 4:00
3 Old Photos, New Memories James Horner 3:24
4 "This Is No Longer Your House" James Horner 3:35
5 Two People James Horner 3:49
6 Kathy's Night James Horner 2:19
7 Parallel Lives, Parallel Loves James Horner 5:22
8 Behrani's Thoughts - Long Ago James Horner 4:49
9 Break-In James Horner 2:35
10 The Dreams of Kings James Horner 6:58
11 The Shooting, A Payment For Our Sins James Horner 15:18
12 "We Have Travelled So Far, It Is Time To Return To Our Path." James Horner 9:05
13 A Return To the Caspian, And To the Iran of Old James Horner 6:37
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дом из песка и тумана» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дом из песка и тумана» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
