|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Volare (Nel Blu Di Pinto Di Blu)
|Dean Martin
|2:59
|2
|Rum Diary
|Christopher Young
|2:42
|3
|Suckfish and Snake
|Christopher Young
|2:32
|4
|Mother of Balls
|Christopher Young
|3:59
|5
|Chenault
|Christopher Young
|2:45
|6
|Flagged Me Smiling
|Christopher Young
|2:55
|7
|Pink Jelly Remains
|Christopher Young
|2:42
|8
|Rockin' On Rooster (With My Dead Monkey's Mother)
|Christopher Young
|3:05
|9
|Sweat Bee
|Christopher Young
|2:20
|10
|Cock-of-the-Rock
|Christopher Young
|3:55
|11
|Black Note Blues
|Christopher Young
|3:57
|12
|My Car the Cockroach
|Christopher Young
|3:50
|13
|Neon Popsicles
|Christopher Young
|2:30
|14
|Hefti-Tefti
|Christopher Young
|2:43
|15
|He Must Be a Sadist
|Christopher Young
|3:38
|16
|Puerto Rican Piss-Off
|Christopher Young
|3:22
|17
|Whacking a Salesman
|Christopher Young
|2:32
|18
|The Biggest Crook in New Jersey
|Christopher Young
|5:30
|19
|Desperate Drunks and Postcard Loons
|Christopher Young
|3:05
|20
|The Mermaid Song (Instrumental)
|Джонни Депп
|1:34
|21
|What About El Monstruo?
|JD Band
|2:38
|22
|Roll Out the Roosters
|JD Band
|1:59
|23
|Kemp in the Village
|Джонни Депп, JJ Holiday
|1:56
|24
|The Mermaid Song
|Patti Smith
|2:10