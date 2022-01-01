Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ромовый дневник
The Rum Diary Ромовый дневник 2011 / США
Музыка из фильма «Ромовый дневник» (2011)

The Rum Diary (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Rum Diary (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Dean Martin, Christopher Young, Джонни Депп, JD Band, Джонни Депп, JJ Holiday, Patti Smith
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Volare (Nel Blu Di Pinto Di Blu) Dean Martin 2:59
2 Rum Diary Christopher Young 2:42
3 Suckfish and Snake Christopher Young 2:32
4 Mother of Balls Christopher Young 3:59
5 Chenault Christopher Young 2:45
6 Flagged Me Smiling Christopher Young 2:55
7 Pink Jelly Remains Christopher Young 2:42
8 Rockin' On Rooster (With My Dead Monkey's Mother) Christopher Young 3:05
9 Sweat Bee Christopher Young 2:20
10 Cock-of-the-Rock Christopher Young 3:55
11 Black Note Blues Christopher Young 3:57
12 My Car the Cockroach Christopher Young 3:50
13 Neon Popsicles Christopher Young 2:30
14 Hefti-Tefti Christopher Young 2:43
15 He Must Be a Sadist Christopher Young 3:38
16 Puerto Rican Piss-Off Christopher Young 3:22
17 Whacking a Salesman Christopher Young 2:32
18 The Biggest Crook in New Jersey Christopher Young 5:30
19 Desperate Drunks and Postcard Loons Christopher Young 3:05
20 The Mermaid Song (Instrumental) Джонни Депп 1:34
21 What About El Monstruo? JD Band 2:38
22 Roll Out the Roosters JD Band 1:59
23 Kemp in the Village Джонни Депп, JJ Holiday 1:56
24 The Mermaid Song Patti Smith 2:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ромовый дневник» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ромовый дневник» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
