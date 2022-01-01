1 Main Title (Love Is a Song) Donald Novis 2:55

2 Sleepy Morning In the Woods / The Young Prince/Learning to Walk Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill 5:13

3 Exploring / Say Bird / Flower Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill 6:02

4 Little April Shower Bambi 3:53

5 The Meadow / Bambi Sees Faline / Bambi Gets Annoyed Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill 4:56

6 Gallop of the Stags / The Great Prince of the Forest / Man Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори 4:11

7 Autumn / The First Snow / Fun On the Ice Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill 4:40

8 The End of Winter / New Spring Grass / Tragedy In the Meadow Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill 2:32

9 Wintery Winds Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill 1:09

10 Let's Sing a Gay Little Spring Song Bambi 1:41

11 It Could Even Happen to Flower Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb 2:00

12 Bambi Gets Twitterpated / Stag Fight Frank Churchill, Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори 2:32

13 Looking for Romance (I Bring You a Song) Bambi 2:08

14 Man Returns Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill, Ed Plumb 2:04

15 Fire / Reunion / Finale Bambi 5:37

16 Rain Drops Bambi 1:37

17 Walt Disney Interview (Interview) Уолт Дисней 3:18

18 Ollie Johnston & Frank Thomas Interview (Interview) Ollie Johnston, Frank Thomas 6:22