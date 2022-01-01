Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Бэмби Бэмби
Киноафиша Фильмы Бэмби Музыка из мультфильма «Бэмби» (1942)
Bambi Бэмби 1942 / США
7.8 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Бэмби» (1942)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Bambi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bambi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Donald Novis, Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill, Bambi, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill, Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill, Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill, Ed Plumb, Уолт Дисней, Ollie Johnston, Frank Thomas, Генри Манчини
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title (Love Is a Song) Donald Novis 2:55
2 Sleepy Morning In the Woods / The Young Prince/Learning to Walk Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill 5:13
3 Exploring / Say Bird / Flower Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill 6:02
4 Little April Shower Bambi 3:53
5 The Meadow / Bambi Sees Faline / Bambi Gets Annoyed Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill 4:56
6 Gallop of the Stags / The Great Prince of the Forest / Man Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори 4:11
7 Autumn / The First Snow / Fun On the Ice Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill 4:40
8 The End of Winter / New Spring Grass / Tragedy In the Meadow Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill 2:32
9 Wintery Winds Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill 1:09
10 Let's Sing a Gay Little Spring Song Bambi 1:41
11 It Could Even Happen to Flower Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb 2:00
12 Bambi Gets Twitterpated / Stag Fight Frank Churchill, Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори 2:32
13 Looking for Romance (I Bring You a Song) Bambi 2:08
14 Man Returns Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill, Ed Plumb 2:04
15 Fire / Reunion / Finale Bambi 5:37
16 Rain Drops Bambi 1:37
17 Walt Disney Interview (Interview) Уолт Дисней 3:18
18 Ollie Johnston & Frank Thomas Interview (Interview) Ollie Johnston, Frank Thomas 6:22
19 Henry Mancini Interview (Interview) Генри Манчини 3:51
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Бэмби» (1942) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Бэмби» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Приложение киноафиши