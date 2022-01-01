|1
|Main Title (Love Is a Song)
|Donald Novis
|2:55
|2
|Sleepy Morning In the Woods / The Young Prince/Learning to Walk
|Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill
|5:13
|3
|Exploring / Say Bird / Flower
|Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill
|6:02
|4
|Little April Shower
|Bambi
|3:53
|5
|The Meadow / Bambi Sees Faline / Bambi Gets Annoyed
|Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill
|4:56
|6
|Gallop of the Stags / The Great Prince of the Forest / Man
|Ed Plumb, Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори
|4:11
|7
|Autumn / The First Snow / Fun On the Ice
|Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill
|4:40
|8
|The End of Winter / New Spring Grass / Tragedy In the Meadow
|Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill
|2:32
|9
|Wintery Winds
|Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill
|1:09
|10
|Let's Sing a Gay Little Spring Song
|Bambi
|1:41
|11
|It Could Even Happen to Flower
|Frank Churchill, Ларри Мори, Ed Plumb
|2:00
|12
|Bambi Gets Twitterpated / Stag Fight
|Frank Churchill, Ed Plumb, Ларри Мори
|2:32
|13
|Looking for Romance (I Bring You a Song)
|Bambi
|2:08
|14
|Man Returns
|Ларри Мори, Frank Churchill, Ed Plumb
|2:04
|15
|Fire / Reunion / Finale
|Bambi
|5:37
|16
|Rain Drops
|Bambi
|1:37
|17
|Walt Disney Interview (Interview)
|Уолт Дисней
|3:18
|18
|Ollie Johnston & Frank Thomas Interview (Interview)
|Ollie Johnston, Frank Thomas
|6:22
|19
|Henry Mancini Interview (Interview)
|Генри Манчини
|3:51