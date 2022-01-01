Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Золушка» (1950)
Музыка из мультфильма «Золушка» (1950)

Cinderella Special Edition (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Japanese Version)
Cinderella Special Edition (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Japanese Version) 15 композиций. Cinderella Chorus, Ilene Woods, Mice Chorus, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston, Paul J. Smith, Paul J. Smith, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston, Наталия Ромашенко, Ilene Woods, Mice Chorus, Верна Фелтон, Ilene Woods, Mike Douglas, Oliver Wallace, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston, Demo Artist - Cinderella, Jim Brickman, WAYNE BRADY, Kimberly Locke, Tomiko Van
Cinderella (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Cinderella (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Cinderella Chorus, Ilene Woods, Cinderella's Mice Chorus, Oliver Wallace, Paul J. Smith, Ilene Woods, Oliver Wallace, Paul J. Smith, Наталия Ромашенко, Cinderella's Mice Chorus, Oliver Wallace, Paul J. Smith, Верна Фелтон, Ilene Woods, Mike Douglas, Oliver Wallace, Paul J. Smith, Paul J. Smith
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title / Cinderella Cinderella Chorus / Mack David 2:52
2 A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes Ilene Woods, Mice Chorus / Mack David 4:34
3 A Visitor / Caught In a Trap / Lucifer / Feed the Chickens / Breakfast Is Served / Time On Our Hands Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston, Paul J. Smith / Oliver Wallace 2:11
4 The King's Plan Paul J. Smith, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston 1:22
5 The Music Lesson / Oh, Sing Sweet Nightingale / Bad Boy Lucifer /A Message From His Majesty Наталия Ромашенко, Ilene Woods / Mack David 2:07
6 Little Dressmakers / The Work Song / Scavenger Hunt /A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes / The Dress / My Beads / Escape To the Garden Mice Chorus / Jerry Livingston 9:24
7 Where Did I Put That Thing / Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) Верна Фелтон / Mac David 4:48
8 Reception At the Palace / So This Is Love Ilene Woods, Mike Douglas / Mack David 5:45
9 The Stroke of Midnight / Thank You Fairy Godmother Oliver Wallace, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston 2:05
10 Locked In the Tower / Gus and Jaq To the Rescue / Slipper Fittings / Cinderella's Slipper / Finale Paul J. Smith, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston 7:42
11 I'm In the Middle of a Muddle (Demo Recording) Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston 1:55
12 Dancing on a Cloud (Demo Recording) Demo Artist - Cinderella / Charles Wolcott 3:49
13 Beautiful Jim Brickman, WAYNE BRADY / Jamie Jones 3:43
14 A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes (Pop Version) Kimberly Locke / Mack David 4:41
15 A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes Tomiko Van / Mack David 3:20
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Золушка» (1950) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Золушка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
