|1
|Main Title / Cinderella
|Cinderella Chorus / Mack David
|2:52
|2
|A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes
|Ilene Woods, Mice Chorus / Mack David
|4:34
|3
|A Visitor / Caught In a Trap / Lucifer / Feed the Chickens / Breakfast Is Served / Time On Our Hands
|Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston, Paul J. Smith / Oliver Wallace
|2:11
|4
|The King's Plan
|Paul J. Smith, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston
|1:22
|5
|The Music Lesson / Oh, Sing Sweet Nightingale / Bad Boy Lucifer /A Message From His Majesty
|Наталия Ромашенко, Ilene Woods / Mack David
|2:07
|6
|Little Dressmakers / The Work Song / Scavenger Hunt /A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes / The Dress / My Beads / Escape To the Garden
|Mice Chorus / Jerry Livingston
|9:24
|7
|Where Did I Put That Thing / Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song)
|Верна Фелтон / Mac David
|4:48
|8
|Reception At the Palace / So This Is Love
|Ilene Woods, Mike Douglas / Mack David
|5:45
|9
|The Stroke of Midnight / Thank You Fairy Godmother
|Oliver Wallace, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston
|2:05
|10
|Locked In the Tower / Gus and Jaq To the Rescue / Slipper Fittings / Cinderella's Slipper / Finale
|Paul J. Smith, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston
|7:42
|11
|I'm In the Middle of a Muddle (Demo Recording)
|Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston
|1:55
|12
|Dancing on a Cloud (Demo Recording)
|Demo Artist - Cinderella / Charles Wolcott
|3:49
|13
|Beautiful
|Jim Brickman, WAYNE BRADY / Jamie Jones
|3:43
|14
|A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes (Pop Version)
|Kimberly Locke / Mack David
|4:41
|15
|A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes
|Tomiko Van / Mack David
|3:20