1 Main Title / Cinderella Cinderella Chorus / Mack David 2:52

2 A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes Ilene Woods, Mice Chorus / Mack David 4:34

3 A Visitor / Caught In a Trap / Lucifer / Feed the Chickens / Breakfast Is Served / Time On Our Hands Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston, Paul J. Smith / Oliver Wallace 2:11

4 The King's Plan Paul J. Smith, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston 1:22

5 The Music Lesson / Oh, Sing Sweet Nightingale / Bad Boy Lucifer /A Message From His Majesty Наталия Ромашенко, Ilene Woods / Mack David 2:07

6 Little Dressmakers / The Work Song / Scavenger Hunt /A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes / The Dress / My Beads / Escape To the Garden Mice Chorus / Jerry Livingston 9:24

7 Where Did I Put That Thing / Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) Верна Фелтон / Mac David 4:48

8 Reception At the Palace / So This Is Love Ilene Woods, Mike Douglas / Mack David 5:45

9 The Stroke of Midnight / Thank You Fairy Godmother Oliver Wallace, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston 2:05

10 Locked In the Tower / Gus and Jaq To the Rescue / Slipper Fittings / Cinderella's Slipper / Finale Paul J. Smith, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston 7:42

11 I'm In the Middle of a Muddle (Demo Recording) Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston / Jerry Livingston 1:55

12 Dancing on a Cloud (Demo Recording) Demo Artist - Cinderella / Charles Wolcott 3:49

13 Beautiful Jim Brickman, WAYNE BRADY / Jamie Jones 3:43

14 A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes (Pop Version) Kimberly Locke / Mack David 4:41