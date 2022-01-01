Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Дом 1000 трупов Дом 1000 трупов
Музыка из фильма «Дом 1000 трупов» (2003)
House of 1000 Corpses Дом 1000 трупов 2003 / США
6.3 Оцените
16 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Дом 1000 трупов» (2003)

Вся информация о фильме
House of 1000 Corpses (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
House of 1000 Corpses (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. , Rob Zombie, Buck Owens, Helen Kane, Ramones, Slim Whitman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Howdy Folks (Dialogue) 0:32
2 House of 1000 Corpses Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 3:44
3 Saddle Up the Mule (Dialogue) 0:17
4 Everybody Scream Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 2:37
5 Stuck In the Mud Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 1:16
6 Holy Miss Moley (Dialogue) 0:16
7 Who's Gonna Mow Your Grass Buck Owens 2:20
8 Run Rabbit Run Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 3:01
9 Into the Pit Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 1:21
10 Something for You Men (Dialogue) 0:20
11 I Wanna Be Loved By You Helen Kane / Herbert Stothart 2:48
12 Pussy Liquor Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 4:58
13 Scarecrow Attack Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 2:13
14 My Baby Boy (Dialogue) 0:15
15 Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue Ramones 1:35
16 Investigation and the Smokehouse Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 0:36
17 The Bigger the Cushion (Dialogue) Rob Zombie 2:27
18 I Remember You Slim Whitman / Джонни Мерсер 2:04
19 Drive Out the Rabbit (Dialogue) 0:13
20 Mary's Escape Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 1:20
21 Little Piggy Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 3:54
22 Ain't the Only Thing Tasty (Dialogue) 0:27
23 Dr. Satan (Dialogue) 0:19
24 Brick House 2003 (feat. Lionel Richie & Trina) Rob Zombie 3:48
25 To the House Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey 2:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дом 1000 трупов» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дом 1000 трупов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
