|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Howdy Folks (Dialogue)
|0:32
|2
|House of 1000 Corpses
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|3:44
|3
|Saddle Up the Mule (Dialogue)
|0:17
|4
|Everybody Scream
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|2:37
|5
|Stuck In the Mud
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|1:16
|6
|Holy Miss Moley (Dialogue)
|0:16
|7
|Who's Gonna Mow Your Grass
|Buck Owens
|2:20
|8
|Run Rabbit Run
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|3:01
|9
|Into the Pit
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|1:21
|10
|Something for You Men (Dialogue)
|0:20
|11
|I Wanna Be Loved By You
|Helen Kane / Herbert Stothart
|2:48
|12
|Pussy Liquor
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|4:58
|13
|Scarecrow Attack
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|2:13
|14
|My Baby Boy (Dialogue)
|0:15
|15
|Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
|Ramones
|1:35
|16
|Investigation and the Smokehouse
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|0:36
|17
|The Bigger the Cushion (Dialogue)
|Rob Zombie
|2:27
|18
|I Remember You
|Slim Whitman / Джонни Мерсер
|2:04
|19
|Drive Out the Rabbit (Dialogue)
|0:13
|20
|Mary's Escape
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|1:20
|21
|Little Piggy
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|3:54
|22
|Ain't the Only Thing Tasty (Dialogue)
|0:27
|23
|Dr. Satan (Dialogue)
|0:19
|24
|Brick House 2003 (feat. Lionel Richie & Trina)
|Rob Zombie
|3:48
|25
|To the House
|Rob Zombie / Scott Humphrey
|2:30