1 Prologue John Williams 2:13

2 Harry's Wondrous World John Williams 5:21

3 The Arrival of Baby Harry John Williams 4:25

4 Visit to the Zoo / Letters from Hogwarts John Williams 3:23

5 Diagon Alley / The Gringotts Vault John Williams 4:06

6 Platform Nine-and-Three-Quarters / The Journey to Hogwarts John Williams 3:14

7 Entry Into the Great Hall / The Banquet John Williams 3:42

8 Mr. Longbottom Flies John Williams 3:35

9 Hogwarts Forever! / The Moving Stairs John Williams 3:46

10 The Norwegian Ridgeback / A Change of Season John Williams 2:47

11 The Quidditch Match John Williams 8:28

12 Christmas At Hogwarts John Williams 2:57

13 The Invisibility Cloak / The Library Scene John Williams 3:15

14 Fluffy's Harp John Williams 2:38

15 In the Devil's Snare / The Flying Keys John Williams 2:21

16 The Chess Game John Williams 3:49

17 The Face of Voldemort John Williams 6:10

18 Leaving Hogwarts John Williams 2:13