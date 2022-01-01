Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Гарри Поттер и философский камень Гарри Поттер и философский камень
Киноафиша Фильмы Гарри Поттер и философский камень Музыка из фильма «Гарри Поттер и философский камень» (2001)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Гарри Поттер и философский камень 2001 / Великобритания / США
8.4 Оцените
108 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Гарри Поттер и философский камень» (2001)

Вся информация о фильме
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. John Williams
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue John Williams 2:13
2 Harry's Wondrous World John Williams 5:21
3 The Arrival of Baby Harry John Williams 4:25
4 Visit to the Zoo / Letters from Hogwarts John Williams 3:23
5 Diagon Alley / The Gringotts Vault John Williams 4:06
6 Platform Nine-and-Three-Quarters / The Journey to Hogwarts John Williams 3:14
7 Entry Into the Great Hall / The Banquet John Williams 3:42
8 Mr. Longbottom Flies John Williams 3:35
9 Hogwarts Forever! / The Moving Stairs John Williams 3:46
10 The Norwegian Ridgeback / A Change of Season John Williams 2:47
11 The Quidditch Match John Williams 8:28
12 Christmas At Hogwarts John Williams 2:57
13 The Invisibility Cloak / The Library Scene John Williams 3:15
14 Fluffy's Harp John Williams 2:38
15 In the Devil's Snare / The Flying Keys John Williams 2:21
16 The Chess Game John Williams 3:49
17 The Face of Voldemort John Williams 6:10
18 Leaving Hogwarts John Williams 2:13
19 Hedwig's Theme John Williams 5:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гарри Поттер и философский камень» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гарри Поттер и философский камень» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Приложение киноафиши