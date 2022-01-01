|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue
|John Williams
|2:13
|2
|Harry's Wondrous World
|John Williams
|5:21
|3
|The Arrival of Baby Harry
|John Williams
|4:25
|4
|Visit to the Zoo / Letters from Hogwarts
|John Williams
|3:23
|5
|Diagon Alley / The Gringotts Vault
|John Williams
|4:06
|6
|Platform Nine-and-Three-Quarters / The Journey to Hogwarts
|John Williams
|3:14
|7
|Entry Into the Great Hall / The Banquet
|John Williams
|3:42
|8
|Mr. Longbottom Flies
|John Williams
|3:35
|9
|Hogwarts Forever! / The Moving Stairs
|John Williams
|3:46
|10
|The Norwegian Ridgeback / A Change of Season
|John Williams
|2:47
|11
|The Quidditch Match
|John Williams
|8:28
|12
|Christmas At Hogwarts
|John Williams
|2:57
|13
|The Invisibility Cloak / The Library Scene
|John Williams
|3:15
|14
|Fluffy's Harp
|John Williams
|2:38
|15
|In the Devil's Snare / The Flying Keys
|John Williams
|2:21
|16
|The Chess Game
|John Williams
|3:49
|17
|The Face of Voldemort
|John Williams
|6:10
|18
|Leaving Hogwarts
|John Williams
|2:13
|19
|Hedwig's Theme
|John Williams
|5:09