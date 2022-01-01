|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Maureen
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:03
|2
|Hollywood and Vine
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:16
|3
|I'll See You Inside
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:33
|4
|There'll Be No Next Time
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:02
|5
|Which Floor?
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:43
|6
|Should Get Some Sleep
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:48
|7
|Palace del Sol
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:28
|8
|He's Not Like That
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:11
|9
|The Chinese Restaurant
|Майкл Дэнна
|4:11
|10
|This Is My Daughter
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:17
|11
|End of Story
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:14
|12
|Small Scratches
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:17
|13
|The Rules Had Changed
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:38
|14
|Hello Vince
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:44
|15
|Babes On Hand
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:04
|16
|The Truth Had Come Out
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:42
|17
|Who's Gonna Pay Me?
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:42
|18
|Only to Destroy Us
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:21
|19
|Get Out of My Office
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:15
|20
|The Tape
|Майкл Дэнна
|7:52
|21
|Forgive Me
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:15