Киноафиша Фильмы Где скрывается правда Музыка из фильма «Где скрывается правда» (2005)
Where the Truth Lies Где скрывается правда 2005 / Канада / США / Великобритания
6.3 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Где скрывается правда» (2005)

Where the Truth Lies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Where the Truth Lies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Майкл Дэнна
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Maureen Майкл Дэнна 1:03
2 Hollywood and Vine Майкл Дэнна 1:16
3 I'll See You Inside Майкл Дэнна 0:33
4 There'll Be No Next Time Майкл Дэнна 1:02
5 Which Floor? Майкл Дэнна 1:43
6 Should Get Some Sleep Майкл Дэнна 0:48
7 Palace del Sol Майкл Дэнна 1:28
8 He's Not Like That Майкл Дэнна 1:11
9 The Chinese Restaurant Майкл Дэнна 4:11
10 This Is My Daughter Майкл Дэнна 3:17
11 End of Story Майкл Дэнна 2:14
12 Small Scratches Майкл Дэнна 2:17
13 The Rules Had Changed Майкл Дэнна 1:38
14 Hello Vince Майкл Дэнна 2:44
15 Babes On Hand Майкл Дэнна 3:04
16 The Truth Had Come Out Майкл Дэнна 2:42
17 Who's Gonna Pay Me? Майкл Дэнна 2:42
18 Only to Destroy Us Майкл Дэнна 1:21
19 Get Out of My Office Майкл Дэнна 1:15
20 The Tape Майкл Дэнна 7:52
21 Forgive Me Майкл Дэнна 2:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Где скрывается правда» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Где скрывается правда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
