Госпожа горничная Госпожа горничная
Киноафиша Фильмы Госпожа горничная Музыка из фильма «Госпожа горничная» (2002)
Maid in Manhattan Госпожа горничная 2002 / США
6.0 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Госпожа горничная» (2002)

Maid in Manhattan (Music from the Motion Picture)
Maid in Manhattan (Music from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. Amerie, Kelly Rowland, The Pointer Sisters, Teena Marie, Res, Glenn Lewis, Norah Jones, Daniel Bedingfield, Eva Cassidy, Paul Simon, Bread, Diana Ross, Alan Silvestri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I'm Coming Out Amerie / Nile Rodgers 3:31
2 Train On a Track Kelly Rowland / Balewa Muhammad 3:42
3 Yes We Can Can The Pointer Sisters / Allen Toussaint 3:03
4 Lovergirl Teena Marie 4:50
5 Miracles Res / Marty Balin 4:16
6 Fall Again Glenn Lewis 4:19
7 Come Away With Me Norah Jones 3:17
8 If You're Not the One Daniel Bedingfield 4:18
9 Kathy's Song Eva Cassidy / P. Simon 2:44
10 Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard Paul Simon 2:42
11 The Guitar Man Bread / David Gates 3:43
12 I'm Coming Out Diana Ross / Nile Rodgers 5:23
13 Maid In Manhattan Alan Silvestri 2:15
14 At Last Alan Silvestri 3:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Госпожа горничная» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Госпожа горничная» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
