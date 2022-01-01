|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I'm Coming Out
|Amerie / Nile Rodgers
|3:31
|2
|Train On a Track
|Kelly Rowland / Balewa Muhammad
|3:42
|3
|Yes We Can Can
|The Pointer Sisters / Allen Toussaint
|3:03
|4
|Lovergirl
|Teena Marie
|4:50
|5
|Miracles
|Res / Marty Balin
|4:16
|6
|Fall Again
|Glenn Lewis
|4:19
|7
|Come Away With Me
|Norah Jones
|3:17
|8
|If You're Not the One
|Daniel Bedingfield
|4:18
|9
|Kathy's Song
|Eva Cassidy / P. Simon
|2:44
|10
|Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard
|Paul Simon
|2:42
|11
|The Guitar Man
|Bread / David Gates
|3:43
|12
|I'm Coming Out
|Diana Ross / Nile Rodgers
|5:23
|13
|Maid In Manhattan
|Alan Silvestri
|2:15
|14
|At Last
|Alan Silvestri
|3:38