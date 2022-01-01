1 I'm Coming Out Amerie / Nile Rodgers 3:31

2 Train On a Track Kelly Rowland / Balewa Muhammad 3:42

3 Yes We Can Can The Pointer Sisters / Allen Toussaint 3:03

4 Lovergirl Teena Marie 4:50

5 Miracles Res / Marty Balin 4:16

6 Fall Again Glenn Lewis 4:19

7 Come Away With Me Norah Jones 3:17

8 If You're Not the One Daniel Bedingfield 4:18

9 Kathy's Song Eva Cassidy / P. Simon 2:44

10 Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard Paul Simon 2:42

11 The Guitar Man Bread / David Gates 3:43

12 I'm Coming Out Diana Ross / Nile Rodgers 5:23

13 Maid In Manhattan Alan Silvestri 2:15