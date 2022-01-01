|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Story Begins...
|John Barry
|3:03
|2
|Simon's Theme
|John Barry
|3:10
|3
|The Puzzle
|John Barry
|1:36
|4
|Barrell Kills Parent
|John Barry
|2:00
|5
|Looking For Simon
|John Barry
|2:21
|6
|Meeting With Kudrow
|John Barry
|3:42
|7
|The Train Search / Art & Simon
|John Barry
|3:10
|8
|Simon Is Going Home
|John Barry
|1:58
|9
|Rooftop Arrival
|John Barry
|2:10
|10
|Simon On the Edge / Death of Kudrow
|John Barry
|3:35
|11
|I'm a Friend of Simon's
|John Barry
|2:11
|12
|The Story Ends...
|John Barry
|5:13