Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Меркурий в опасности Меркурий в опасности
Киноафиша Фильмы Меркурий в опасности Музыка из фильма «Меркурий в опасности» (1998)
Mercury Rising Меркурий в опасности 1998 / США
6.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Меркурий в опасности» (1998)

Вся информация о фильме
Mercury Rising (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mercury Rising (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. John Barry
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Story Begins... John Barry 3:03
2 Simon's Theme John Barry 3:10
3 The Puzzle John Barry 1:36
4 Barrell Kills Parent John Barry 2:00
5 Looking For Simon John Barry 2:21
6 Meeting With Kudrow John Barry 3:42
7 The Train Search / Art & Simon John Barry 3:10
8 Simon Is Going Home John Barry 1:58
9 Rooftop Arrival John Barry 2:10
10 Simon On the Edge / Death of Kudrow John Barry 3:35
11 I'm a Friend of Simon's John Barry 2:11
12 The Story Ends... John Barry 5:13
Доступен список песен из фильма «Меркурий в опасности» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Меркурий в опасности» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Приложение киноафиши