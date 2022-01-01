Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Гремлины Гремлины
Киноафиша Фильмы Гремлины Музыка из фильма «Гремлины» (1984)
Gremlins Гремлины 1984 / США
7.4 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Гремлины» (1984)

Вся информация о фильме
Gremlins (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Gremlins (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 34 композиции. Jerry Goldsmith
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Fanfare In C / The Shop / The Little One Jerry Goldsmith / Max Steiner 4:30
2 Late For Work Jerry Goldsmith 1:46
3 Mrs. Deagle / That Dog Jerry Goldsmith 2:22
4 The Gift Jerry Goldsmith 1:45
5 First Aid Jerry Goldsmith 2:15
6 Spilt Water Jerry Goldsmith 3:02
7 A New One Jerry Goldsmith 1:10
8 The Lab / Old Times Jerry Goldsmith 2:36
9 The Injection Jerry Goldsmith 2:56
10 Snack Time / The Wrong Time Jerry Goldsmith 1:49
11 The Box Jerry Goldsmith 1:25
12 First Aid, Pt. 2 Jerry Goldsmith 1:39
13 Disconnected / Hurry Home Jerry Goldsmith 1:03
14 Kitchen Fight Jerry Goldsmith 4:06
15 Dirty Linen Jerry Goldsmith 0:44
16 The Pool Jerry Goldsmith 1:05
17 The Plow / Special Delivery Jerry Goldsmith 1:17
18 High Flyer Jerry Goldsmith 2:22
19 Too Many Gremlins Jerry Goldsmith 2:06
20 No Santa Claus Jerry Goldsmith 3:27
21 After Theater Jerry Goldsmith 1:39
22 Theater Escape / Stripe Is Loose / Toy Dept. / No Gizmo Jerry Goldsmith 4:35
23 The Fountain / Stripe's Death Jerry Goldsmith 5:42
24 Goodbye, Billy Jerry Goldsmith 2:57
25 End Title / The Gremlin Rag Jerry Goldsmith 4:11
26 Blues Jerry Goldsmith 2:15
27 Mrs Deagle (Film Version) Jerry Goldsmith 1:27
28 God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen Jerry Goldsmith 1:12
29 After Theater (With Silent Night) Jerry Goldsmith 1:37
30 After Theater (Without Silent Night) Jerry Goldsmith 1:35
31 Rabbit Rampage Jerry Goldsmith 0:47
32 The Gremlin Rag (Full Version) Jerry Goldsmith 3:34
33 Gizmo's New Song Jerry Goldsmith 0:34
34 Gizmo's Trumpet Jerry Goldsmith 0:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гремлины» (1984) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гремлины» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши