|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fanfare In C / The Shop / The Little One
|Jerry Goldsmith / Max Steiner
|4:30
|2
|Late For Work
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:46
|3
|Mrs. Deagle / That Dog
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:22
|4
|The Gift
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:45
|5
|First Aid
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:15
|6
|Spilt Water
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:02
|7
|A New One
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:10
|8
|The Lab / Old Times
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:36
|9
|The Injection
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:56
|10
|Snack Time / The Wrong Time
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:49
|11
|The Box
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:25
|12
|First Aid, Pt. 2
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:39
|13
|Disconnected / Hurry Home
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:03
|14
|Kitchen Fight
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:06
|15
|Dirty Linen
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:44
|16
|The Pool
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:05
|17
|The Plow / Special Delivery
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:17
|18
|High Flyer
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:22
|19
|Too Many Gremlins
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:06
|20
|No Santa Claus
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:27
|21
|After Theater
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:39
|22
|Theater Escape / Stripe Is Loose / Toy Dept. / No Gizmo
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:35
|23
|The Fountain / Stripe's Death
|Jerry Goldsmith
|5:42
|24
|Goodbye, Billy
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:57
|25
|End Title / The Gremlin Rag
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:11
|26
|Blues
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:15
|27
|Mrs Deagle (Film Version)
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:27
|28
|God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:12
|29
|After Theater (With Silent Night)
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:37
|30
|After Theater (Without Silent Night)
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:35
|31
|Rabbit Rampage
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:47
|32
|The Gremlin Rag (Full Version)
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:34
|33
|Gizmo's New Song
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:34
|34
|Gizmo's Trumpet
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:29