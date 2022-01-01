|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Love Me Sexy
|Jackie Moon / Уилл Феррелл
|3:37
|2
|Get the Funk Out Ma' Face
|The Brothers Johnson
|2:28
|3
|Lady Marmalade
|Patti LaBelle / K. Nolan
|3:58
|4
|The World Is a Ghetto
|War
|4:04
|5
|Tell Me Something Good
|Ronnie Laws
|4:52
|6
|Mr Big Stuff
|Jean Knight / Ralph Williams
|2:47
|7
|Give Me Just a Little More Time
|Chairman of the Board / Wayne
|2:42
|8
|Why Can't We Be Friends
|War
|3:48
|9
|Walking In Rhythm
|The Blackbyrds
|4:12
|10
|Dance To the Music
|Sly & The Family Stone / Sylvester Stewart
|3:01
|11
|Love Rollercoaster
|Ohio Players
|4:49
|12
|Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)
|Sly & The Family Stone
|5:21
|13
|Move on Up (Extended Version)
|Curtis Mayfield
|8:55
|14
|Shining Star
|Элайджа Келли
|2:53