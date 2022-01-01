Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Мой лучший любовник» (2005)
Prime Мой лучший любовник 2005 / США
6.8 Оцените
12 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Мой лучший любовник» (2005)

Prime (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Prime (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. RJD2, Дюк Эллингтон, Джон Колтрейн, Rufus Wainwright, Ryan Shore, Le Tigre, Stacey Kent, Daniel Merriweather, Ray LaMontagne, Debbie Nova, Bugge Wesseltoft, Sidsel Endresen, Rachel Yamagata
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Ghostwriter (Remix) RJD2 2:06
2 In a Sentimental Mood Дюк Эллингтон, Джон Колтрейн / Дюк Эллингтон 4:16
3 Peach Trees Rufus Wainwright 6:00
4 Rafi and David Ryan Shore 2:44
5 Fake French Le Tigre / JD Samson 2:54
6 Isn't This a Lovely Day Stacey Kent / Irving Berlin 3:58
7 Still Got Me Daniel Merriweather / Reggie Watts 3:49
8 Shelter Ray LaMontagne 4:37
9 Laylo Debbie Nova / Mark Ronson 2:59
10 Try Bugge Wesseltoft, Sidsel Endresen / Sidsel Endresen 4:01
11 I Wish You Love Rachel Yamagata / Charles Trenet 3:32
12 Prime Suite Ryan Shore 4:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мой лучший любовник» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мой лучший любовник» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
