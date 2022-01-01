|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Ghostwriter (Remix)
|RJD2
|2:06
|2
|In a Sentimental Mood
|Дюк Эллингтон, Джон Колтрейн / Дюк Эллингтон
|4:16
|3
|Peach Trees
|Rufus Wainwright
|6:00
|4
|Rafi and David
|Ryan Shore
|2:44
|5
|Fake French
|Le Tigre / JD Samson
|2:54
|6
|Isn't This a Lovely Day
|Stacey Kent / Irving Berlin
|3:58
|7
|Still Got Me
|Daniel Merriweather / Reggie Watts
|3:49
|8
|Shelter
|Ray LaMontagne
|4:37
|9
|Laylo
|Debbie Nova / Mark Ronson
|2:59
|10
|Try
|Bugge Wesseltoft, Sidsel Endresen / Sidsel Endresen
|4:01
|11
|I Wish You Love
|Rachel Yamagata / Charles Trenet
|3:32
|12
|Prime Suite
|Ryan Shore
|4:42