Гарри Поттер и Принц-Полукровка Гарри Поттер и Принц-Полукровка
Киноафиша Фильмы Гарри Поттер и Принц-Полукровка Музыка из фильма «Гарри Поттер и Принц-Полукровка» (2008)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Гарри Поттер и Принц-Полукровка 2008 / Великобритания / США
7.8 Оцените
248 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из фильма «Гарри Поттер и Принц-Полукровка» (2008)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Nicholas Hooper
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Nicholas Hooper 2:54
2 In Noctem Nicholas Hooper 2:01
3 The Story Begins Nicholas Hooper 2:05
4 Ginny Nicholas Hooper 1:31
5 Snape & the Unbreakable Vow Nicholas Hooper 2:51
6 Wizard Wheezes Nicholas Hooper 1:43
7 Dumbledore's Speech Nicholas Hooper 1:32
8 Living Death Nicholas Hooper 1:55
9 Into the Pensieve Nicholas Hooper 1:46
10 The Book Nicholas Hooper 1:44
11 Ron's Victory Nicholas Hooper 1:45
12 Harry & Hermione Nicholas Hooper 2:53
13 School! Nicholas Hooper 1:05
14 Malfoy's Mission Nicholas Hooper 2:54
15 The Slug Party Nicholas Hooper 2:11
16 Into the Rushes Nicholas Hooper 2:33
17 Farewell Aragog Nicholas Hooper 2:08
18 Dumbledore's Foreboding Nicholas Hooper 1:19
19 Of Love & War Nicholas Hooper 1:18
20 When Ginny Kissed Harry Nicholas Hooper 2:38
21 Slughorn's Confession Nicholas Hooper 3:33
22 Journey to the Cave Nicholas Hooper 3:08
23 The Drink of Despair Nicholas Hooper 2:44
24 Inferi In the Firestorm Nicholas Hooper 1:53
25 The Killing of Dumbledore Nicholas Hooper 3:35
26 Dumbledore's Farewell Nicholas Hooper 2:22
27 The Friends Nicholas Hooper 2:01
28 The Weasley Stomp Nicholas Hooper 2:49
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гарри Поттер и Принц-Полукровка» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гарри Поттер и Принц-Полукровка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
