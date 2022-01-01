|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:54
|2
|In Noctem
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:01
|3
|The Story Begins
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:05
|4
|Ginny
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:31
|5
|Snape & the Unbreakable Vow
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:51
|6
|Wizard Wheezes
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:43
|7
|Dumbledore's Speech
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:32
|8
|Living Death
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:55
|9
|Into the Pensieve
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:46
|10
|The Book
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:44
|11
|Ron's Victory
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:45
|12
|Harry & Hermione
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:53
|13
|School!
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:05
|14
|Malfoy's Mission
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:54
|15
|The Slug Party
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:11
|16
|Into the Rushes
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:33
|17
|Farewell Aragog
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:08
|18
|Dumbledore's Foreboding
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:19
|19
|Of Love & War
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:18
|20
|When Ginny Kissed Harry
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:38
|21
|Slughorn's Confession
|Nicholas Hooper
|3:33
|22
|Journey to the Cave
|Nicholas Hooper
|3:08
|23
|The Drink of Despair
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:44
|24
|Inferi In the Firestorm
|Nicholas Hooper
|1:53
|25
|The Killing of Dumbledore
|Nicholas Hooper
|3:35
|26
|Dumbledore's Farewell
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:22
|27
|The Friends
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:01
|28
|The Weasley Stomp
|Nicholas Hooper
|2:49