|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Combination of the Two
|Big Brother & The Holding Company / Sam Andrew
|5:48
|2
|One Toke Over the Line
|Brewer & Shipley / Mike Brewer
|3:43
|3
|She's a Lady
|Tom Jones / Paul Anka
|3:15
|4
|For Your Love
|The Yardbirds / Graham Gouldman
|2:37
|5
|White Rabbit
|Jefferson Airplane / Grace Slick
|3:13
|6
|A Drug Score, Pt. 1 (Acid Spill)
|Hotei, Ray Cooper
|0:53
|7
|Get Together
|The Youngbloods
|5:42
|8
|Mama Told Me Not to Come
|Three Dog Night / Randy Newman
|3:51
|9
|Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again
|Bob Dylan
|7:27
|10
|Time Is Tight
|Booker T. & The M.G.'s / Al Jackson, Jr.
|3:30
|11
|Magic Moments
|Perry Como / Burt Bacharach
|3:04
|12
|A Drug Score, Pt. 2 (Adrenochrome, The Devil's Dance)
|Hotei, Ray Cooper
|2:27
|13
|Tammy
|Debbie Reynolds
|3:04
|14
|A Drug Score, Pt. 3 (Flashbacks)
|Hotei, Ray Cooper
|2:26
|15
|Expecting to Fly
|Buffalo Springfield / Neil Young
|4:18
|16
|Viva Las Vegas
|Dead Kennedys / Doc Pomus
|3:23