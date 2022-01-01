Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Страх и ненависть в Лас-Вегасе Страх и ненависть в Лас-Вегасе
Киноафиша Фильмы Страх и ненависть в Лас-Вегасе Музыка из фильма «Страх и ненависть в Лас-Вегасе» (1998)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas Страх и ненависть в Лас-Вегасе 1998 / США
7.3 Оцените
25 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Страх и ненависть в Лас-Вегасе» (1998)

Вся информация о фильме
Fear & Loathing In Las Vegas (Music from the Motion Picture)
Fear & Loathing In Las Vegas (Music from the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Big Brother & The Holding Company, Brewer & Shipley, Tom Jones, The Yardbirds, Jefferson Airplane, Hotei, Ray Cooper, The Youngbloods, Three Dog Night, Bob Dylan, Booker T. & The M.G.'s, Perry Como, Debbie Reynolds, Buffalo Springfield, Dead Kennedys
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Combination of the Two Big Brother & The Holding Company / Sam Andrew 5:48
2 One Toke Over the Line Brewer & Shipley / Mike Brewer 3:43
3 She's a Lady Tom Jones / Paul Anka 3:15
4 For Your Love The Yardbirds / Graham Gouldman 2:37
5 White Rabbit Jefferson Airplane / Grace Slick 3:13
6 A Drug Score, Pt. 1 (Acid Spill) Hotei, Ray Cooper 0:53
7 Get Together The Youngbloods 5:42
8 Mama Told Me Not to Come Three Dog Night / Randy Newman 3:51
9 Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again Bob Dylan 7:27
10 Time Is Tight Booker T. & The M.G.'s / Al Jackson, Jr. 3:30
11 Magic Moments Perry Como / Burt Bacharach 3:04
12 A Drug Score, Pt. 2 (Adrenochrome, The Devil's Dance) Hotei, Ray Cooper 2:27
13 Tammy Debbie Reynolds 3:04
14 A Drug Score, Pt. 3 (Flashbacks) Hotei, Ray Cooper 2:26
15 Expecting to Fly Buffalo Springfield / Neil Young 4:18
16 Viva Las Vegas Dead Kennedys / Doc Pomus 3:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Страх и ненависть в Лас-Вегасе» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Страх и ненависть в Лас-Вегасе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Приложение киноафиши