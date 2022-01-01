|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Labels Or Love
|Fergie / Salaam Remi
|3:51
|2
|All Dressed In Love
|Дженнифер Хадсон
|3:22
|3
|The Look of Love (Madison Park vs. Lenny B. Remix)
|Nina Simone
|3:43
|4
|New York Girls
|Morningwood
|2:56
|5
|All This Beauty
|The Weepies
|3:20
|6
|I Like the Way
|Kaskade
|3:40
|7
|It's Amazing
|Jem / Lester Mendez
|3:55
|8
|How Deep Is Your Love
|The Bird and the Bee / Robin Gibb
|3:22
|9
|The Heart of the Matter
|India.Arie
|4:43
|10
|Auld Lang Syne
|Mairi Campbell, Dave Francis / Robert Burns
|3:22
|11
|Kissing
|Bliss / Sanne Gottlieb
|6:09
|12
|How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (feat. Joss Stone)
|Al Green / Robin Gibb
|7:01
|13
|Walk This Way (feat. Steven Tyler & Joe Perry)
|Run-DMC / Steven Tyler
|5:11
|14
|Sex and the City Movie Theme
|The Pfeifer Broz. Orchestra / Douglas Cuomo
|0:50