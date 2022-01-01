Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Sex and the City: The Movie Секс в большом городе 2008 / США
Музыка из фильма «Секс в большом городе» (2008)

Sex and the City (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sex and the City (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Fergie, Дженнифер Хадсон, Nina Simone, Morningwood, The Weepies, Kaskade, Jem, The Bird and the Bee, India.Arie, Mairi Campbell, Dave Francis, Bliss, Al Green, Run-DMC, The Pfeifer Broz. Orchestra
1 Labels Or Love Fergie / Salaam Remi 3:51
2 All Dressed In Love Дженнифер Хадсон 3:22
3 The Look of Love (Madison Park vs. Lenny B. Remix) Nina Simone 3:43
4 New York Girls Morningwood 2:56
5 All This Beauty The Weepies 3:20
6 I Like the Way Kaskade 3:40
7 It's Amazing Jem / Lester Mendez 3:55
8 How Deep Is Your Love The Bird and the Bee / Robin Gibb 3:22
9 The Heart of the Matter India.Arie 4:43
10 Auld Lang Syne Mairi Campbell, Dave Francis / Robert Burns 3:22
11 Kissing Bliss / Sanne Gottlieb 6:09
12 How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (feat. Joss Stone) Al Green / Robin Gibb 7:01
13 Walk This Way (feat. Steven Tyler & Joe Perry) Run-DMC / Steven Tyler 5:11
14 Sex and the City Movie Theme The Pfeifer Broz. Orchestra / Douglas Cuomo 0:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Секс в большом городе» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Секс в большом городе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
