1 Noon Eric Serra 4:03

2 Cute Name Eric Serra 3:29

3 Ballad For Mathilda Eric Serra 2:15

4 What's Happening Out There ? Eric Serra 3:05

5 A Bird In New York Eric Serra 1:21

6 She Is Dead Eric Serra 1:31

7 Fatman Eric Serra 5:16

8 Leon the Cleaner Eric Serra 1:50

9 Can I Have a Word With You Eric Serra 1:14

10 The Game Is Over Eric Serra 1:36

11 Feel the Breath Eric Serra 3:18

12 Room 4602 Eric Serra 1:17

13 Very Special Delivery Eric Serra 2:42

14 When Leon Does His Best Eric Serra 2:11

15 Back On the Crime Scene Eric Serra 2:33

16 Birds of Storm Eric Serra 1:38

17 Tony the Ibm Eric Serra 1:57

18 How Do You Know It's Love ? Eric Serra 1:29

19 The Fight (Part 1: The Swat Squad) Eric Serra 2:30

20 The Fight (Part 2: Bring Me Everyone) Eric Serra 4:34

21 The Fight (Part 3: The Big Weapon) Eric Serra 3:03

22 The Fight (Part 4: One Is Alive) Eric Serra 3:15

23 Two Ways Out Eric Serra 3:11