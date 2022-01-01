Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Леон Леон
Музыка из фильма «Леон» (1994)
Léon / Leon Леон 1994 / Франция
Рейтинг IMDb: 8.5
Музыка из фильма «Леон» (1994)

Léon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Léon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Eric Serra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Noon Eric Serra 4:03
2 Cute Name Eric Serra 3:29
3 Ballad For Mathilda Eric Serra 2:15
4 What's Happening Out There ? Eric Serra 3:05
5 A Bird In New York Eric Serra 1:21
6 She Is Dead Eric Serra 1:31
7 Fatman Eric Serra 5:16
8 Leon the Cleaner Eric Serra 1:50
9 Can I Have a Word With You Eric Serra 1:14
10 The Game Is Over Eric Serra 1:36
11 Feel the Breath Eric Serra 3:18
12 Room 4602 Eric Serra 1:17
13 Very Special Delivery Eric Serra 2:42
14 When Leon Does His Best Eric Serra 2:11
15 Back On the Crime Scene Eric Serra 2:33
16 Birds of Storm Eric Serra 1:38
17 Tony the Ibm Eric Serra 1:57
18 How Do You Know It's Love ? Eric Serra 1:29
19 The Fight (Part 1: The Swat Squad) Eric Serra 2:30
20 The Fight (Part 2: Bring Me Everyone) Eric Serra 4:34
21 The Fight (Part 3: The Big Weapon) Eric Serra 3:03
22 The Fight (Part 4: One Is Alive) Eric Serra 3:15
23 Two Ways Out Eric Serra 3:11
24 Hey Little Angel Eric Serra 4:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Леон» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Леон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
