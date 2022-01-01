|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Noon
|Eric Serra
|4:03
|2
|Cute Name
|Eric Serra
|3:29
|3
|Ballad For Mathilda
|Eric Serra
|2:15
|4
|What's Happening Out There ?
|Eric Serra
|3:05
|5
|A Bird In New York
|Eric Serra
|1:21
|6
|She Is Dead
|Eric Serra
|1:31
|7
|Fatman
|Eric Serra
|5:16
|8
|Leon the Cleaner
|Eric Serra
|1:50
|9
|Can I Have a Word With You
|Eric Serra
|1:14
|10
|The Game Is Over
|Eric Serra
|1:36
|11
|Feel the Breath
|Eric Serra
|3:18
|12
|Room 4602
|Eric Serra
|1:17
|13
|Very Special Delivery
|Eric Serra
|2:42
|14
|When Leon Does His Best
|Eric Serra
|2:11
|15
|Back On the Crime Scene
|Eric Serra
|2:33
|16
|Birds of Storm
|Eric Serra
|1:38
|17
|Tony the Ibm
|Eric Serra
|1:57
|18
|How Do You Know It's Love ?
|Eric Serra
|1:29
|19
|The Fight (Part 1: The Swat Squad)
|Eric Serra
|2:30
|20
|The Fight (Part 2: Bring Me Everyone)
|Eric Serra
|4:34
|21
|The Fight (Part 3: The Big Weapon)
|Eric Serra
|3:03
|22
|The Fight (Part 4: One Is Alive)
|Eric Serra
|3:15
|23
|Two Ways Out
|Eric Serra
|3:11
|24
|Hey Little Angel
|Eric Serra
|4:50