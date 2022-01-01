|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Duchess
|Rachel Portman
|1:41
|2
|Mistake of Your Life
|Rachel Portman
|3:27
|3
|I Think of You All the Time
|Rachel Portman
|3:41
|4
|No Mood for Conversation
|Rachel Portman
|0:59
|5
|Gee and Grey Make Love
|Rachel Portman
|1:58
|6
|Gee and Grey Together In Bath
|Rachel Portman
|2:58
|7
|Twelve German Dances: No. 10 in D Major
|The Isobel Griffiths Ensemble
|3:17
|8
|Awakening
|Rachel Portman
|1:25
|9
|Rape
|Rachel Portman
|1:54
|10
|Bess' Sons
|Rachel Portman
|2:03
|11
|Gee Gives Up Baby
|Rachel Portman
|1:34
|12
|Six Years Later
|Rachel Portman
|2:34
|13
|Some Things Too Late, Others Too Early
|Rachel Portman
|1:07
|14
|String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 1: Adagio
|The Isobel Griffiths Quartet
|5:50
|15
|Never See Your Children Again
|Rachel Portman
|2:02
|16
|Grey Comes Back
|Rachel Portman
|1:53
|17
|Gee Is Taken to the Country
|Rachel Portman
|1:37
|18
|End Titles
|Rachel Portman
|2:08