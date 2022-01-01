Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Герцогиня» (2008)
Музыка из фильма «Герцогиня» (2008)

The Duchess (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Duchess (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Rachel Portman, The Isobel Griffiths Ensemble, The Isobel Griffiths Quartet
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Duchess Rachel Portman 1:41
2 Mistake of Your Life Rachel Portman 3:27
3 I Think of You All the Time Rachel Portman 3:41
4 No Mood for Conversation Rachel Portman 0:59
5 Gee and Grey Make Love Rachel Portman 1:58
6 Gee and Grey Together In Bath Rachel Portman 2:58
7 Twelve German Dances: No. 10 in D Major The Isobel Griffiths Ensemble 3:17
8 Awakening Rachel Portman 1:25
9 Rape Rachel Portman 1:54
10 Bess' Sons Rachel Portman 2:03
11 Gee Gives Up Baby Rachel Portman 1:34
12 Six Years Later Rachel Portman 2:34
13 Some Things Too Late, Others Too Early Rachel Portman 1:07
14 String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 1: Adagio The Isobel Griffiths Quartet 5:50
15 Never See Your Children Again Rachel Portman 2:02
16 Grey Comes Back Rachel Portman 1:53
17 Gee Is Taken to the Country Rachel Portman 1:37
18 End Titles Rachel Portman 2:08
