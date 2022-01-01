1 The Duchess Rachel Portman 1:41

2 Mistake of Your Life Rachel Portman 3:27

3 I Think of You All the Time Rachel Portman 3:41

4 No Mood for Conversation Rachel Portman 0:59

5 Gee and Grey Make Love Rachel Portman 1:58

6 Gee and Grey Together In Bath Rachel Portman 2:58

7 Twelve German Dances: No. 10 in D Major The Isobel Griffiths Ensemble 3:17

8 Awakening Rachel Portman 1:25

9 Rape Rachel Portman 1:54

10 Bess' Sons Rachel Portman 2:03

11 Gee Gives Up Baby Rachel Portman 1:34

12 Six Years Later Rachel Portman 2:34

13 Some Things Too Late, Others Too Early Rachel Portman 1:07

14 String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 1: Adagio The Isobel Griffiths Quartet 5:50

15 Never See Your Children Again Rachel Portman 2:02

16 Grey Comes Back Rachel Portman 1:53

17 Gee Is Taken to the Country Rachel Portman 1:37