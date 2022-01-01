Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Бункер
Der Untergang Бункер 2004 / Германия / Италия / Австрия
6.1 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Музыка из фильма «Бункер» (2004)

Der Untergang (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Der Untergang (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Stephan Zacharias
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Des Führers Sekretärin Stephan Zacharias 2:34
2 Prof. Schenk hält die Stellung Stephan Zacharias 1:25
3 General Weidling macht Meldung Stephan Zacharias 0:58
4 Im Hof der Reichskanzlei Stephan Zacharias 2:54
5 Eva Brauns letzter Brief Stephan Zacharias 3:36
6 Peter im Nebel Stephan Zacharias 1:09
7 Albert Speers Abschied Stephan Zacharias 2:05
8 Evas Blick in den Spiegel Stephan Zacharias 0:47
9 Kein Schöner Land Stephan Zacharias / Traditionell 1:12
10 Gute Nacht. Kinder Stephan Zacharias 2:44
11 Die Giftkapsel Stephan Zacharias 2:41
12 Der Krieg ist aus Stephan Zacharias 3:08
13 Exodus Stephan Zacharias 3:34
14 Verloren im Stillstand Stephan Zacharias 2:31
15 Jablotschko Stephan Zacharias / Traditionell 1:33
16 Hoffnung am Ende der Welt Stephan Zacharias 3:22
17 Späte Einsicht Stephan Zacharias 2:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бункер» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бункер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
