|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Des Führers Sekretärin
|Stephan Zacharias
|2:34
|2
|Prof. Schenk hält die Stellung
|Stephan Zacharias
|1:25
|3
|General Weidling macht Meldung
|Stephan Zacharias
|0:58
|4
|Im Hof der Reichskanzlei
|Stephan Zacharias
|2:54
|5
|Eva Brauns letzter Brief
|Stephan Zacharias
|3:36
|6
|Peter im Nebel
|Stephan Zacharias
|1:09
|7
|Albert Speers Abschied
|Stephan Zacharias
|2:05
|8
|Evas Blick in den Spiegel
|Stephan Zacharias
|0:47
|9
|Kein Schöner Land
|Stephan Zacharias / Traditionell
|1:12
|10
|Gute Nacht. Kinder
|Stephan Zacharias
|2:44
|11
|Die Giftkapsel
|Stephan Zacharias
|2:41
|12
|Der Krieg ist aus
|Stephan Zacharias
|3:08
|13
|Exodus
|Stephan Zacharias
|3:34
|14
|Verloren im Stillstand
|Stephan Zacharias
|2:31
|15
|Jablotschko
|Stephan Zacharias / Traditionell
|1:33
|16
|Hoffnung am Ende der Welt
|Stephan Zacharias
|3:22
|17
|Späte Einsicht
|Stephan Zacharias
|2:14