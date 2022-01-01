|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Elephant Man Theme
|John Morris
|3:46
|2
|Dr. Treves Visits the Freak Show and Elephant Man
|John Morris
|4:11
|3
|John Merrick and Psalm
|John Morris
|1:19
|4
|John Merrick and Mrs. Kendal
|John Morris
|2:05
|5
|The Nightmare
|John Morris
|4:42
|6
|Mrs Kendal's Theater and Poetry Reading
|John Morris
|2:01
|7
|The Belgian Circus Episode
|John Morris
|3:02
|8
|Train Station
|John Morris
|1:58
|9
|Previn Barber: Adagio for Strings
|John Morris / Сэмюэл Барбер
|9:31
|10
|Pantomime
|John Morris
|2:24
|11
|Recapitulation
|John Morris
|5:37