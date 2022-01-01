Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Человек-Слон Человек-Слон
Киноафиша Фильмы Человек-Слон Музыка из фильма «Человек-Слон» (1980)
The Elephant Man Человек-Слон 1980 / США / Великобритания
7.5 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Человек-Слон» (1980)

Вся информация о фильме
The Elephant Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Elephant Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. John Morris
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Elephant Man Theme John Morris 3:46
2 Dr. Treves Visits the Freak Show and Elephant Man John Morris 4:11
3 John Merrick and Psalm John Morris 1:19
4 John Merrick and Mrs. Kendal John Morris 2:05
5 The Nightmare John Morris 4:42
6 Mrs Kendal's Theater and Poetry Reading John Morris 2:01
7 The Belgian Circus Episode John Morris 3:02
8 Train Station John Morris 1:58
9 Previn Barber: Adagio for Strings John Morris / Сэмюэл Барбер 9:31
10 Pantomime John Morris 2:24
11 Recapitulation John Morris 5:37
Доступен список песен из фильма «Человек-Слон» (1980) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Человек-Слон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Приложение киноафиши