Я - легенда Я - легенда
I am Legend Я - легенда 2007 / США
8.6 Оцените
287 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Я - легенда» (2007)

I Am Legend (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
I Am Legend (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon, The Hollywood Film Chorale, James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon, James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 My Name Is Robert Neville James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 2:51
2 Deer Hunting The Hollywood Film Chorale, James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 1:17
3 Evacuation James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 4:26
4 Scan Her Again James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 1:41
5 Darkseeker Dogs James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 2:17
6 Sam's Gone James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 1:45
7 Talk To Me James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 0:55
8 The Pier James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 5:17
9 Can They Do That? James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 2:09
10 I'm Listening James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 2:09
11 The Jagged Edge James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 5:16
12 Reunited James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 7:50
13 I'm Sorry James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Hollywood Studio Symphony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 2:21
14 Epilogue James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, The Hollywood Film Chorale, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Chris P. Bacon, Grant Gershon / James Newton Howard 4:13
Доступен список песен из фильма «Я - легенда» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Я - легенда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
