|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prelude / Last Day of Sun
|Brian Reitzell
|2:58
|2
|Girl Bait
|Brian Reitzell
|3:38
|3
|Muffin Monster
|Brian Reitzell
|1:57
|4
|Soon There Will Be Just 5
|Brian Reitzell
|5:21
|5
|Vampires on the Horizon
|Brian Reitzell
|1:20
|6
|They Didn't Take Me
|Brian Reitzell
|1:31
|7
|Barrow Burns
|Brian Reitzell
|2:14
|8
|Ditchwitched
|Brian Reitzell
|3:39
|9
|Vampired Johnny
|Brian Reitzell
|3:14
|10
|Gus Loses His Head
|Brian Reitzell
|1:31
|11
|You Wanna Play with Me Now?
|Brian Reitzell
|2:59
|12
|The Bloody Fruits of Barrow
|Brian Reitzell
|2:16
|13
|Eben Shoots Up
|Brian Reitzell
|2:42
|14
|The One Who Fights
|Brian Reitzell
|3:14
|15
|Daybreak
|Brian Reitzell
|2:34
|16
|Overture
|Brian Reitzell
|2:22
|17
|Underture
|Brian Reitzell
|3:52