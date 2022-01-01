Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «30 дней ночи» (2007)
30 Days of Night 30 дней ночи 2007 / Новая Зеландия / США
7.1 Оцените
Музыка из фильма «30 дней ночи» (2007)

30 Days of Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
30 Days of Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Brian Reitzell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prelude / Last Day of Sun Brian Reitzell 2:58
2 Girl Bait Brian Reitzell 3:38
3 Muffin Monster Brian Reitzell 1:57
4 Soon There Will Be Just 5 Brian Reitzell 5:21
5 Vampires on the Horizon Brian Reitzell 1:20
6 They Didn't Take Me Brian Reitzell 1:31
7 Barrow Burns Brian Reitzell 2:14
8 Ditchwitched Brian Reitzell 3:39
9 Vampired Johnny Brian Reitzell 3:14
10 Gus Loses His Head Brian Reitzell 1:31
11 You Wanna Play with Me Now? Brian Reitzell 2:59
12 The Bloody Fruits of Barrow Brian Reitzell 2:16
13 Eben Shoots Up Brian Reitzell 2:42
14 The One Who Fights Brian Reitzell 3:14
15 Daybreak Brian Reitzell 2:34
16 Overture Brian Reitzell 2:22
17 Underture Brian Reitzell 3:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «30 дней ночи» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «30 дней ночи» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
