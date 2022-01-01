1 Prelude / Last Day of Sun Brian Reitzell 2:58

2 Girl Bait Brian Reitzell 3:38

3 Muffin Monster Brian Reitzell 1:57

4 Soon There Will Be Just 5 Brian Reitzell 5:21

5 Vampires on the Horizon Brian Reitzell 1:20

6 They Didn't Take Me Brian Reitzell 1:31

7 Barrow Burns Brian Reitzell 2:14

8 Ditchwitched Brian Reitzell 3:39

9 Vampired Johnny Brian Reitzell 3:14

10 Gus Loses His Head Brian Reitzell 1:31

11 You Wanna Play with Me Now? Brian Reitzell 2:59

12 The Bloody Fruits of Barrow Brian Reitzell 2:16

13 Eben Shoots Up Brian Reitzell 2:42

14 The One Who Fights Brian Reitzell 3:14

15 Daybreak Brian Reitzell 2:34

16 Overture Brian Reitzell 2:22