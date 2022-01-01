Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Унесенные призраками Музыка из мультфильма «Унесенные призраками» (2001)
Sen to Chihiro no kamikakushi / Spirited Away Унесенные призраками 2001 / Япония
8.6 Оцените
172 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 8.6
Музыка из мультфильма «Унесенные призраками» (2001)

Spirited Away (Original Soundtrack)
Spirited Away (Original Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Joe Hisaishi, Yumi Kimura
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 One Summer's Day Joe Hisaishi 3:10
2 A Road to Somewhere Joe Hisaishi 2:08
3 The Empty Restaurant Joe Hisaishi 3:16
4 Nighttime Coming Joe Hisaishi 2:00
5 The Dragon Boy Joe Hisaishi 2:12
6 Sootballs Joe Hisaishi 2:34
7 Procession of Gods Joe Hisaishi 3:00
8 Yubaba Joe Hisaishi 3:30
9 Bathhouse Morning Joe Hisaishi 2:02
10 Day of the River Joe Hisaishi 3:13
11 It's Hard Work Joe Hisaishi 2:27
12 The Stink God Joe Hisaishi 4:02
13 Sen's Courage Joe Hisaishi 2:45
14 The Bottomless Pit Joe Hisaishi 1:19
15 Kaonashi (No Face) Joe Hisaishi 3:47
16 The Sixth Station Joe Hisaishi 3:38
17 Yubaba's Panic Joe Hisaishi 1:38
18 The House at Swamp Bottom Joe Hisaishi 1:30
19 Reprise Joe Hisaishi 4:54
20 The Return Joe Hisaishi 3:21
21 Always With Me Yumi Kimura 3:35
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Унесенные призраками» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Унесенные призраками» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
