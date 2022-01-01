|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|One Summer's Day
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:10
|2
|A Road to Somewhere
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:08
|3
|The Empty Restaurant
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:16
|4
|Nighttime Coming
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:00
|5
|The Dragon Boy
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:12
|6
|Sootballs
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:34
|7
|Procession of Gods
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:00
|8
|Yubaba
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:30
|9
|Bathhouse Morning
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:02
|10
|Day of the River
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:13
|11
|It's Hard Work
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:27
|12
|The Stink God
|Joe Hisaishi
|4:02
|13
|Sen's Courage
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:45
|14
|The Bottomless Pit
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:19
|15
|Kaonashi (No Face)
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:47
|16
|The Sixth Station
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:38
|17
|Yubaba's Panic
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:38
|18
|The House at Swamp Bottom
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:30
|19
|Reprise
|Joe Hisaishi
|4:54
|20
|The Return
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:21
|21
|Always With Me
|Yumi Kimura
|3:35