|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Polar Express
|Том Хэнкс / Glen Ballard
|3:23
|2
|When Christmas Comes to Town
|Matthew Hall & Meagan Moore / Glen Ballard
|4:06
|3
|Rockin' On Top of the World
|Steven Tyler / Glen Ballard
|2:35
|4
|Believe
|Josh Groban / Glen Ballard
|4:18
|5
|Hot Chocolate
|Том Хэнкс / Glen Ballard
|2:31
|6
|Spirit of the Season
|Alan Silvestri / Glen Ballard
|2:33
|7
|Seeing Is Believing
|Alan Silvestri
|3:44
|8
|Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
|Frank Sinatra / J. Fred Coots
|2:33
|9
|White Christmas
|Bing Crosby / Irving Berlin
|3:04
|10
|Winter Wonderland
|The Andrews Sisters / Felix Bernard
|2:41
|11
|It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas
|Perry Como / Meredith Willson
|2:38
|12
|Silver Bell
|Kate Smith / Jay Livingston
|2:38
|13
|Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
|Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters / Oakley Haldeman
|3:03
|14
|Suite from the Polar Express
|Alan Silvestri / Glen Ballard
|6:03
|15
|Frosty the Snowman
|Red Foley
|3:08
|16
|Deck the Halls
|Mario Lanza
|1:17