Полярный экспресс Полярный экспресс
Киноафиша Фильмы Полярный экспресс Музыка из мультфильма «Полярный экспресс» (2004)
The Polar Express Полярный экспресс 2004 / США
7.1 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из мультфильма «Полярный экспресс» (2004)

The Polar Express (Special Edition) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
The Polar Express (Special Edition) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 16 композиций. Том Хэнкс, Matthew Hall & Meagan Moore, Steven Tyler, Josh Groban, Alan Silvestri, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters, Perry Como, Kate Smith, Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters, Red Foley, Mario Lanza
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Polar Express Том Хэнкс / Glen Ballard 3:23
2 When Christmas Comes to Town Matthew Hall & Meagan Moore / Glen Ballard 4:06
3 Rockin' On Top of the World Steven Tyler / Glen Ballard 2:35
4 Believe Josh Groban / Glen Ballard 4:18
5 Hot Chocolate Том Хэнкс / Glen Ballard 2:31
6 Spirit of the Season Alan Silvestri / Glen Ballard 2:33
7 Seeing Is Believing Alan Silvestri 3:44
8 Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town Frank Sinatra / J. Fred Coots 2:33
9 White Christmas Bing Crosby / Irving Berlin 3:04
10 Winter Wonderland The Andrews Sisters / Felix Bernard 2:41
11 It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas Perry Como / Meredith Willson 2:38
12 Silver Bell Kate Smith / Jay Livingston 2:38
13 Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters / Oakley Haldeman 3:03
14 Suite from the Polar Express Alan Silvestri / Glen Ballard 6:03
15 Frosty the Snowman Red Foley 3:08
16 Deck the Halls Mario Lanza 1:17
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Полярный экспресс» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Полярный экспресс» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
