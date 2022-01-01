1 The Polar Express Том Хэнкс / Glen Ballard 3:23

2 When Christmas Comes to Town Matthew Hall & Meagan Moore / Glen Ballard 4:06

3 Rockin' On Top of the World Steven Tyler / Glen Ballard 2:35

4 Believe Josh Groban / Glen Ballard 4:18

5 Hot Chocolate Том Хэнкс / Glen Ballard 2:31

6 Spirit of the Season Alan Silvestri / Glen Ballard 2:33

7 Seeing Is Believing Alan Silvestri 3:44

8 Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town Frank Sinatra / J. Fred Coots 2:33

9 White Christmas Bing Crosby / Irving Berlin 3:04

10 Winter Wonderland The Andrews Sisters / Felix Bernard 2:41

11 It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas Perry Como / Meredith Willson 2:38

12 Silver Bell Kate Smith / Jay Livingston 2:38

13 Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters / Oakley Haldeman 3:03

14 Suite from the Polar Express Alan Silvestri / Glen Ballard 6:03

15 Frosty the Snowman Red Foley 3:08